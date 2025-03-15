Warrior men’s season comes to a close

It will be a long, bitter flight home for the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team from Georgetown, Ky.

The seventh-seeded Warriors were upset by the tenth-seeded Saint Francis Cougars 81-73 on Friday in the first round of the NAIA Tournament.

The loss ends Lewis-Clark State’s season at 24-8 overall. This was the sixth season in seven years under coach Austin Johnson that the team earned a bid to the national tournament. It was Lewis-Clark State’s 17th overall appearance in the national event.

Even though it ended with a loss, the 2024-25 season is tied for sixth-most wins in school history.

Here’s how the game went down:

Warrior woes

The Lewis-Clark State offense struggled throughout the much of the game.

Alton Hamilton — the Cascade Conference Player of the Year — was the only player in the conference to average a double-double this season.

He managed to record another double-double against Saint Francis, scoring 16 points and hauling in 11 rebounds. However, his offense at times was limited.

Lewis-Clark State coach Austin Johnson said the struggles were a result of the Cougars clogging the paint as much as they could.

“Well, they were smart, they sagged off our guys who couldn’t shoot and plugged up the paint, which took away driving lanes for our drivers. Put Alton in some situations where they were able to double-team them and collapse on him,” Johnson said. “Our shooters didn’t make shots, which put Alton playing in a crowd and impacted his aggressiveness. That was kind of the moral of the story on our offensive end.”

It was not all negative for Lewis-Clark State. Kasen Carpenter led the team in scoring with 17 points shooting 5-of-10 from the field. Each field goal he made was a 3-pointer.

John Lustig, a Colfax native and Cascade Conference honorable mention honoree, scored 11 points on 50% shooting, grabbed four rebounds and had three assists in the game.

MaCarhy Morris was the only other Warrior to score more than six points. The first-team All-CCC guard scored 11 on 5-of-13 shooting, came down with two rebounds and had two assists.

The Warriors shot 40% from the field and 28.6% from 3, making only eight of their 28 attempts from long range. Accuracy was a struggle for LC State.

Johnson said it was not a surprise that they did not shoot well as they struggled with that during the season, but said that they also were unable to finish shots at the rim — normally a strength of the team. He said if the three top shooters on the team — Morris, Taden King and Dylan Skaife — made just one more of their attempts, that it would have given the team a much better chance at winning.

Cougars bring the heat

Saint Francis’ Isaiah Malone caused havoc for the Warriors’ defense. He scored 24 points on 11-of-19 shooting and grabbed nine boards.

Luke Almodovar was second on the team in scoring with 19 points on 6-of-14 shooting, made two 3-pointers, totaled six rebounds and accounted for two assists.