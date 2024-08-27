COLLEGE ROUNDUP

CALDWELL, Idaho — Ellie Sander turned in a statistical double-double and the No. 24 Lewis-Clark State Warriors beat the College of Idaho 57-54 on Friday, avenging an early-season defeat.

The College of Idaho (11-11, 9-8) kept it a close game until the final whistle as LC State (19-4, 13-4) led by just two with 38 seconds to go before a Mataya Green insurance free throw.

Sander totaled 16 points and 10 rebounds. Darian Herring scored 10 points and joined Sander with a team-high four assists. Payton Hymas added nine points.

“A good job of defending the 3-point line today for our team,” LC State coach Caelyn Orlandi said. “We set goals in practice this week that our team did a good job of executing today. Our third quarter defense was the game changer, and I was proud of the defensive efforts.”

The Warriors play at Eastern Oregon at 3 p.m. today.

LEWIS-CLARK STATE (19-4, 13-4)

Sander 6-10 3-5 16, Herring 5-6 0-2 10, Hymas 3-6 2-4 9, Green 2-6 3-3 7, Byrd 2-9 0-0 8, Wilson 4-6 0-0 8, Brager 1-3 0-0 2, Barger 0-1 0-0 0, Karlberg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-47 8-14 57.

COLLEGE OF IDAHO (11-11, 9-8)

Beresford 5-9 4-8 14, Mooney 2-6 -4 9, Adamson 3-6 0-0 6, Waltermeyer 1-9 0-0 2, Riley 0-6 2-2 2, Austin 4-11 0-0 11, Houillon 1-4 3-4 5, Zimmermann 1-1 3-4 5, Hirsch 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-53 16-22 54.

3-point goals — LCSC 3-11 (Sander 1-4, Hymas 1-2, Byrd 1-3, Brager 0-1, Barger 0-1), CI 4-18 (Mooney 1-4, Waltermeyer 0-2, Riley 0-4, Austin 3-8). Rebounds — LCSC 35 (Sander 10), CI 29 (Beresford 8). Assists — LCSC 15 (Sander 4, Hymas 4), CI 8 (Beresford 5). Total fouls — LCSC 16, CI 15. Attendance — 403.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

College of Idaho 73, Lewis-Clark State 60

CALDWELL, Idaho — The No. 4 Yotes opened the game with a 15-0 run and preserved that lead for the rest of the way to sweep the Warriors.

MaCarhy Morris led the Warriors (17-6, 12-5) with 14 points and Alton Hamilton added 12 points with eight rebounds and three assists but it was not enough to surmount the Yotes’ legion of scorers.

Drew Wyman led the College of Idaho (21-2, 16-1) with 18 points and three made 3s while Samaje Morgan added 17 points.

Four Warriors and four Yotes each scored at least nine points.

“C of I really came out and dominated the game the first few possessions and really ran away with the game,” LC State coach Austin Johnson said. “Credit to them, they are playing like a championship team. Our guys are definitely capable of playing better and I’m excited to see what we do with the opportunity tomorrow.”

LC State plays at Eastern Oregon at 5 p.m. today.

LEWIS-CLARK STATE (17-6, 12-5)

Morris 5-11 4-4 14, Hamilton 5-8 2-3 12, Lustig 1-3 1-2 12, King 1-3 0-2 3, Skaife 1-6 0-0 3, Boykins 3-6 3-3 9, Smith 4-8 0-0 9, Salguero 2-3 0-1 4, Nordland 1-2 0-0 3, Jedlicka 0-0 0-0 0, Carpenter 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 10-15 60.