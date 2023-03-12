The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team bounced back from a disappointing loss to Eastern Oregon in the Feb. 28 Cascade Conference tournament final with wins in the first two rounds of the NAIA tournament at the P1FCU Activity Center.

The 10th-ranked Warriors (30-3) had double-digit wins against Simpson (Calif.) on Tuesday and Rocky Mountain (Mont.) on Wednesday, punching their ticket to the round of 16 for the second time in three seasons.

