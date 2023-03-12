Lewis-Clark State guard Callie Stevens tries to get past Rocky Mountain guard Grace Lekvold as she runs toward the basket in an NAIA women’s basketball second-round game Wednesday at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Lewis-Clark State guard Ellie Sander shoots during Wednesday’s NAIA tournament second-round game against Rocky Mountain (Mont.).
August Frank/Tribune
The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team bounced back from a disappointing loss to Eastern Oregon in the Feb. 28 Cascade Conference tournament final with wins in the first two rounds of the NAIA tournament at the P1FCU Activity Center.
The 10th-ranked Warriors (30-3) had double-digit wins against Simpson (Calif.) on Tuesday and Rocky Mountain (Mont.) on Wednesday, punching their ticket to the round of 16 for the second time in three seasons.
They now will face seventh-ranked Clarke (Iowa) (29-4) at 6 p.m. Pacific on Monday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Here are some things to be look out for:
In the zone
One of Lewis-Clark State’s strengths during the season has been its matchup zone defense.
The defense has allowed many-a-Warrior to be able to play to their strengths and ensure strong contention inside the paint and on the perimeter. It also might provide an advantage against a high-powered Clarke offense, which averages more than 70 points per game but hasn’t faced a lot of zone this season.
“One of the advantages of playing zone is we don’t commit a lot of fouls,” longtime LCSC coach Brian Orr said. “If you look at statistics in comparison to everyone else, I think we’re eighth-to-ninth in the country in lowest fouls. (Clarke) gets to the foul line, but they don’t play a bunch of zone (defenses). There’s a couple teams in (the Heart of America Athletic Conference) who zoned them — and Clarke’s played 350 possessions of zone. That’s not very many.”
Orr pointed out that limiting offensive rebounds and the interior offense of the Pride will be another key to victory. They have four players with 60 or more offensive rebounds on the season, while the Warriors have two.
Top performers
A key to success for LCSC so far in the tournament has been its depth. Against Simpson, every player to see time recorded at least two points. In that game and against the Battlin’ Bears, four different players had 10 or more points. Having a deep roster could be advantageous against a Clarke team not afraid to get physical in the post.
“Anytime, any place, anybody can step up. Whether that be on defense, on offense or rebounding,” Lewis-Clark junior guard Callie Stevens said. “It can be anybody’s night. There’s not just one person who does it all. We all work together really well. Anybody can score at any time and we’re all very capable of everything and we have a lot of trust in each other.”
That versatility will come in handy as the tourney wears on and the competition gets harder.
“That’s a big reason, I think, that we’ve been so good this year,” sophomore guard Ellie Sander said. “We aren’t just depending on one person. Everyone can have a night, and that’ll mean we’ll win.”
‘Hostile’ territory
In the first two rounds, the Warriors had the benefit of playing on their home court in front of family, friends and classmates supporting them.
Clarke has that advantage in this game, as the campus in Dubuque, Iowa, is a four-hour, 47-minute drive from Sioux City.
“(Clarke) is going to have a lot more people in the stands than LC State just because of the proximity to the tournament,” Orr said. “Clarke is a really good team. We think we have a really good team. And that’s what this tournament is all about. It’s a two vs. three-seed matchup ... and it doesn’t matter who’s the better team, it matters who’s playing better. And we’re hoping our players come out and play loose and play with confidence.”