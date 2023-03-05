The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team will compete in the first round of the NAIA tournament at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday against the Simpson (Calif.) Red Hawks at the P1FCU Activity Center.
The 10th-ranked Warriors (28-3) will be led by Cascade Conference player of the year, junior guard Callie Stevens, while sophomore forward Celina Tress will lead the charge for Simpson (20-10).
Stevens averages 14.4 points, 3.6 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game for the Warriors, shooting at a 39% clip from the floor. One of Stevens’ best games of the season was a 28-point, eight-rebound, five-assist performance in a Nov. 5 double-overtime win against Rocky Mountain (Mont.), which also is in the four-team pod here.
Tress has posted averages of 16.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game for Simpson, making 57.6% of her shots.
Here’s what’s ahead for the Warriors:
No place like home
After losing the Cascade Conference tournament championship this past Tuesday at No. 12 Eastern Oregon, Lewis-Clark State is looking at a prime opportunity to bounce back in front of its home crowd.
“It’s a huge advantage,” longtime Warriors coach Brian Orr said. “No matter how you look at it. I’m not sure what the percentages are, but if you go back the last two years ... the host teams get to the Sweet 16 a whole lot more often than non-host teams. Just being able to have players sleep in their own bed, of course the fans and everbody here, it’s just a huge advantage.”
Any momentum or confidence lost in the conference finale against Mountaineers can quickly be regained by playing in the friendly confines of the Activity Center, where LCSC posted a 19-1 record during the season.
“This team’s character is to forget things like a loss really quickly,” Orr said. “I think we’ve handled winning really well, and now you have to handle losing extremely well. I expect them to bounce back right away. It’s kind of a wake-up call, but we got beat by a really good team.”
The devil you know
Simpson is an unfamiliar foe for LCSC; the two teams have only played each other three times.
The Red Hawks have lost all three games, with the last a 72-38 result on Dec. 12, 2014.
Should the Warriors win, they would play the aforementioned Battlin’ Bears (19-10), who LCSC has a lot of familliarity with having played each other in the Frontier Conference, or Menlo (21-9), another team the Warriors only have faced on three other occasions.
“At this time of year, especially when you haven’t played a team for the whole year, the prep is like it is with everyone else,” Orr said. “We just don’t know. We don’t know their personnel, so right now we’re in the process of breaking everything down. We know (Menlo and Simpson) have won a lot of games, they both have players that can really score the ball, they both have that single player that you really have to concentrate on.
“But I’m always going to focus on the team in front of us. Simpson’s our first, we got to beat them. You always have to respect every opponent, fear none, but respect every one. We have to be ready for Simpson.”
Players primed for breakouts
In addition to Stevens, LCSC has three other players who have averaged in double-digits this season: senior guard Hannah Broyles, sophomore guard Ellie Sander and junior forward Maddie Holm.
All four have stepped up in crucial games all year, and likely will need to continue to do so if the Warriors hope to make it to the round of 16 in Sioux City, Iowa, starting March 13.
“Our system is really based on team,” Orr said. “Team, team, team. On any given night somebody can step up and we’ve had that all season long. We have several players who are double-digit scorers, and we have several players that could create their own shots. That being said, we like when players are passing, cutting, screening, moving without the intention of (isolation) ball. We did end up playing a lot of that, but we like to think as the challenge gets tougher, the need for teamwork and playing together is even more important.
“I think anybody can step up. I think any of our starters could, I think we’ve got several players who could come off the bench who could. All of those players can step up and have big nights for us ... as you advance in the tournament you need players to step up, no doubt about it.”