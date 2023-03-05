Women

Lewis-Clark State sophomore guard Ellie Sander shoots during a Feb. 4 game against Corban at the P1FCU Activity Center.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team will compete in the first round of the NAIA tournament at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday against the Simpson (Calif.) Red Hawks at the P1FCU Activity Center.

The 10th-ranked Warriors (28-3) will be led by Cascade Conference player of the year, junior guard Callie Stevens, while sophomore forward Celina Tress will lead the charge for Simpson (20-10).

