Warrior women’s hoops team advances in NAIA Tournament

Minutes after beating 11th-seeded Columbia (Mo.) in the first round of the women’s basketball NAIA Tournament, the live stream captured the sixth-seeded Lewis-Clark State Warriors gathered on the court for a photo together.

Smiles and embraces abounded among the victorious Warriors as they posed for the camera and strolled into the locker room elated at the reality of extending their season by at least one day.

Lewis-Clark State sophomore forward Darian Herring and junior guard Payton Hymas dropped 21 points apiece with five blocks and four steals respectively as the Warriors beat the Columbia Cougars 75-59 to advance in the NAIA Tournament on Friday in Sioux City, Iowa.

The Warriors will try to crack the Sweet 16 at 2 p.m. Pacific today when they face the site host Briar Cliff. Besides online streaming coverage, today's game can also be heard on KVTY-FM (105.1).

Ellie Sander tallied 11 points, grabbed four steals and led LC State (26-6) with four assists and six rebounds.

Mallory Shetley led Columbia (28-4) with 25 points.

“It’s win at all costs right now and I think our team is just really together right now,” LC State coach Caelyn Orlandi said. “They encourage each other. They want each other’s success more than their own success.

“When you put others above yourself, that’s when the great teams are made, and I think that’s what we’re doing right now.”

The Herring-Hymas show

Herring didn’t even need to turn around to set up the Warrior basket just before halftime.

All she had to do was extend her arms to her left at the right time for a driving Hymas, who took the handoff in the key, flew past the Columbia defenders and found the bottom of the nylon to put the Warriors up by 14 with three seconds left in the first half.

It was a sign of the LC State offense firing on all cylinders, but for Orlandi and the Warriors, it was just another play. Nothing special.

“Darian (Herring) knows how to move the basketball,” Orlandi said. “Just a play to get those two together, working together. But they both read extremely well.”

Herring set the tone for the Warriors in the first quarter with a layup 17 seconds into the game and another bucket over a minute later to put LC State out to a 4-0 lead.

The pair of leading scorers also anchored the Warrior defense, racking up the blocks and steals to show it while shutting down various scoring opportunities.

Herring had the responsibility of guarding Shetley, the Cougars’ top scorer, for much of the game. Orlandi praised the sophomore from Deer Park for her defense of Columbia’s top playmaker.

Shetley took 23 shots to accumulate 25 points. The next highest Columbia scorer, Tori Rubel, posted 10 points.

Columbia’s last lead was 7-6 just over three minutes into the contest. Herring and Hymas connected on back-to-back 3-pointers to restore the Warrior lead and jumpstart a 10-0 LC State run which included a pair of Sander free throws and a Sitara Byrd layup.

The Cougars only made five shots from the field in the first quarter and the Warriors capitalized with a 22-12 lead after 10 minutes.

The Cougars kept it a single-digit game through most of the second quarter before a 9-0 LC State run boosted the Warriors to a game-high 16-point lead just before halftime.

Columbia connected on a pair of jumpers to cut the deficit to 12 with 16 seconds left in the half before Herring handed the ball off to Hymas, who raised her point total to double figures upon the make.