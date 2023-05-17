Lewis-Clark State outfielder Isaiah Thomas, left, returns to a rowdy dugout Tuesday after hitting a grand slam in the fourth inning to give the Warriors their first lead over Concordia University during day two of the NAIA Opening Round at Harris Field. The Warriors defeat the Cardinals 5-4.
Lewis-Clark State infielder Jakob Marquez tags out Concordia University outfielder Curtis Townsend on Tuesday during day two of the NAIA Opening Round at Harris Field. The Warriors defeat the Cardinals 5-4.
The Lewis-Clark State dugout goes wild after outfielder Isaiah Thomas hits a grand slam in the fourth inning Tuesday during day two of the NAIA Opening Round against Concordia University at Harris Field.
Lewis-Clark State pitcher Decker Stedman fires off a pitch Tuesday during day two of the NAIA Opening Round against Concordia University at Harris Field.
Lewis-Clark State outfielder Nick Seamons gets amped after batting his way to second base Tuesday during day two of the NAIA Opening Round against Concordia University at Harris Field.
Lewis-Clark State outfielder Isaiah Thomas cranks out another hit Tuesday during day two of the NAIA Opening Round against Concordia University at Harris Field.
Lewis-Clark State infielder Leo Rivera makes a play to first Tuesday during day two of the NAIA Opening Round against Concordia University at Harris Field.
Lewis-Clark State outfielder Jordan Justice safely steals second base Tuesday during day two of the NAIA Opening Round against Concordia University at Harris Field.
On Monday, Lewis-Clark State took a one-run win in a 15-14 shootout. On Tuesday, the Warriors again earned a one-run victory — a more tame contest by comparison — with a 5-4 win against Concordia (Mich.).
LCSC’s (32-16) win advances it to the championship-round game of the NAIA Opening Round, Presented by Avista, against either the Cardinals or the Science and Arts Drovers (Okla.).
Here’s some of the highlights from Tuesday’s game between the Warriors and Cardinals.
A grand response
After a scoreless first three innings, Concordia (47-9) broke the seal and put up three runs at the top of the fourth. The Warriors answered back by way of an Isaiah Thomas grand slam in the bottom of the same inning. The four-RBI shot pushed the junior designated hitter’s total on the year to 43, tying him for second-most on the team.
“It felt really good,” Thomas said. “And leading up to it, I remember (assistant coach Allen) Balmer telling me ‘just breathe,’ when I was on deck. I think he saw me not breathing (Monday), so I made a conscious effort to just relax.”
The one-run lead provided by Thomas would be key as the Cardinals worked their way to tying the game two innings later. An RBI single by sophomore infielder Isaac Haws in the seventh would end up being the game-winning run, but Thomas’ grand slam put LCSC in the situation to be the chased as opposed to Monday where it was the chaser of since-eliminated Hope International (Calif.). Hope International was eliminated by Science and Arts 20-12 on Tuesday.
The Warriors’ pitching efforts also helped to keep Concordia at arm’s length.
Sigh of relief
For the second day in a row, junior right-hander Jake Green (4-0) earned the win while pitching in relief.
The Australia native allowed no runs and no hits in three innings pitched while striking out three.
“I think for me, it’s just one pitch at a time and helping my teammates get the job done,” Green said. “I trust the guys behind me, and I just take it one pitch at a time and see what happens, and it all worked out.”
Green’s three innings Tuesday marked the 11th different mound appearance for LCSC in the Opening Round. Warriors’ coach Jake Taylor confirmed that the heavy rotation through the bullpen is a strategy.
“Definitely intentional,” Taylor said. “We’ll go with a guy until we think we need to get some variety out of the bullpen. Our bullpen has definitely been a strength for us and we’ll just keep playing to it.”
Among all the non-starters, Green has pitched the most, going 3 2/3 innings in Monday’s and Tuesday’s games combined. Greg Blackman is second on that list with two innings pitched, both coming Monday.
Offensive showcase
Tuesday’s game between LCSC and the Cardinals was the lowest-scoring game in what has, so far, been a heavily offense-leaning Opening Round. The nine combined runs in Tuesday’s game were the lowest in the Opening Round thus far, with the previous low being 18 total runs in a game between Concordia and Science & Arts on Monday.
In total, 88 runs have been scored across four games on Monday and Tuesday — an average of 22 runs per game.
The contrast between the more traditional game between the Warriors and Concordia and the other offensive showcases makes LCSC’s game today one that can take a myriad of shapes.
“The game of baseball presents itself different every time,” Taylor said. “A team can go out and score double-digits easily and the next time it’s a 2-1 game. A team has to be versatile enough in any way it presents itself. Low scoring or high scoring.”
Whichever way today’s game leans, the Warriors might have to do it without junior infielder Pu’ukani De Sa, who left the game on Tuesday in the fifth inning after injuring his knee diving for a ball. Haws filled in for De Sa for the rest of the game. Taylor was unable to confirm after the game whether De Sa will be able to play today.
Up next
Science & Arts (Okla.) and Concordia will play in an elimination game at 12:30 p.m. today. The winner of that game will face Lewis-Clark State at 4 p.m. today. If the Warriors win, they will punch their ticket to the Avista NAIA World Series. If they lose, another game will be played Thursday at noon, with the winner of that game securing a spot in the World Series.
Concordia 000 301 000—4 7 1
L-C State 000 400 10x—5 8 1
Timothy Pomeville, Kenneth Rozmys (7), Evan Jasiak (8) and Jimmy Wressel; Drake George, Decker Stedman (4), Eli Shubert (5), Jake Green (7) and Sam Olsson. W—Green; L—Rozmys.
