On Monday, Lewis-Clark State took a one-run win in a 15-14 shootout. On Tuesday, the Warriors again earned a one-run victory — a more tame contest by comparison — with a 5-4 win against Concordia (Mich.).

LCSC’s (32-16) win advances it to the championship-round game of the NAIA Opening Round, Presented by Avista, against either the Cardinals or the Science and Arts Drovers (Okla.).

