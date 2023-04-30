EUGENE, Ore. — The No. 16 Lewis-Clark State baseball team secured its spot in the Cascade Conference postseason tournament after a sweep of Bushnell University to close out the regular season Saturday.
The Warriors won the first game 8-1 and the second game 17-2 in eight innings.
“Good way to finish the regular season,” LCSC coach Jake Taylor said. “We displayed an all-around team effort and it was nice to be able to play a lot of different guys.”
Lewis-Clark State (29-14, 14-10) will be the No. 4 seed in the conference tournament and will take on either UBC or Oregon Tech.
Jace Hanson tallied four strikeouts through the first two innings during the opener.
Carter Booth and Sam Olsson put the Warriors on the board in the top of the third with a pair of singles. LC added two more in the fourth to push the advantage to 3-0.
Hanson was able to grab his sixth strikeout of the game in the fourth inning, while the Warriors added two more runs in the top of the fifth. Olsson drew a walk while Jakob Marquez singled to move courtesy runner Isaac Haws to third. A passed ball brought in Haws and a single by Pu’ukani De Sa brought Marquez home.
The LCSC offense continued to take advantage of poor pitching by the Beacons (23-25, 11-13) in the seventh. A walk to De Sa was followed by a single by Dominic Signorelli, and Isaiah Thomas made it an 8-0 game with a one-run homer into left field.
The Warriors jumped out to an early 3-0 lead during the nightcap after a three-run homer by Marquez. Seamons kept the momentum from game one going with an infield single and Olsson stayed hot at the plate with a base hit of his own.
LC pitcher Dallas McGill struck out the first two batters he faced before giving up a solo shot in the bottom of the first. McGill limited the damage and the Warrior defense turned a double play in the second to maintain the 3-1 edge.
McGill earned the win after going five innings with four strikeouts. He allowed the only two Bushnell runs in the contest. Zachary Ediger, Alec Holmes and Joe Ball combined for a scoreless final three innings with only one hit allowed by the bullpen.
Marquez led LC with four hits and four RBI in regular-season finale. Olsson tallied three hits and Booth drove in three runs.
