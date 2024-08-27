Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
SportsOctober 17, 2024

Warriors, Cougars to play rare baseball exhibition Friday

The Lewis-Clark State and Washington State baseball teams, who were frequent combatants in a previous era, will square off in a exhibition game at 6 p.m. Friday at Harris Field.

The out-of-season game will be free for spectators to attend. Concessions will be sold.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

These teams were friendly rivals — and occasionally bitter rivals — when they were coached by Ed Cheff and Bobo Brayton. The all-time series started in 1967 and the last meeting was on March 3, 2007, which LCSC won 12-1.

The Warriors lead the all-time series 94-79.

Rule changes by the NCAA in the 2000s made it detrimental for schools like WSU to schedule NAIA clubs like LCSC, which led to the disruption of the series.

Story Tags
Washington State
Lewis-Clark State College
Advertisement
Related
SportsOct. 17
Bengals fall to Sandpoint in district championship game
SportsOct. 17
Prep Athlete of the Week: Maddox Kirkland
SportsOct. 17
Grading the WSU offense at midseason
SportsOct. 17
AREA ROUNDUP: Washington State picked to finish second in WC...
Related
ANALYSIS: Under Eck, Vandals are good at bouncing back
SportsOct. 16
ANALYSIS: Under Eck, Vandals are good at bouncing back
COMMUNITY SPORTS REPORT
SportsOct. 16
COMMUNITY SPORTS REPORT
COMMENTARY: Vandals hit with a reality check on Saturday
SportsOct. 15
COMMENTARY: Vandals hit with a reality check on Saturday
COMMENTARY: Are Cougar coordinators to blame for early issues?
SportsOct. 15
COMMENTARY: Are Cougar coordinators to blame for early issues?
Allen and Bills beat Jets to take control in AFC East
SportsOct. 15
Allen and Bills beat Jets to take control in AFC East
Soto, Stanton homers back Rodón as Yankees take advantage of wild Guardians to win ALCS opener
SportsOct. 15
Soto, Stanton homers back Rodón as Yankees take advantage of wild Guardians to win ALCS opener
AREA ROUNDUP: Bears take third at Inland Empire Championships cross country meet
SportsOct. 13
AREA ROUNDUP: Bears take third at Inland Empire Championships cross country meet
Ethan O’Connor’s pick-6 helps WSU beat Fresno State in battle of errors
SportsOct. 13
Ethan O’Connor’s pick-6 helps WSU beat Fresno State in battle of errors
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy