Warriors, Cougars to play rare baseball exhibition Friday

The Lewis-Clark State and Washington State baseball teams, who were frequent combatants in a previous era, will square off in a exhibition game at 6 p.m. Friday at Harris Field.
The out-of-season game will be free for spectators to attend. Concessions will be sold.
These teams were friendly rivals — and occasionally bitter rivals — when they were coached by Ed Cheff and Bobo Brayton. The all-time series started in 1967 and the last meeting was on March 3, 2007, which LCSC won 12-1.
The Warriors lead the all-time series 94-79.
Rule changes by the NCAA in the 2000s made it detrimental for schools like WSU to schedule NAIA clubs like LCSC, which led to the disruption of the series.