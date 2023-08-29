When the fall comes around, new beginnings come with it. New colors, new brews at a local coffee shop or, in the case of Lewis-Clark State, a new season of college athletics.
The Warriors’ volleyball team is six games into the 2023 season, the cross country team is set to have its first meet Friday and the men and women’s golf teams will start their season Sept. 11.
LCSC held a news conference Monday with athletes and coaches discussing the upcoming or ongoing season for their teams. Here’s an overview of what was discussed for each team.
Volleyball
The Warriors volleyball team is the only fall program that’s competed so far this season. The team is 2-4 overall and 1-0 in Cascade Conference play.
LCSC went 1-1 in two straight matches at home to open the season and went 1-3 in a four-game road trip to Arizona in the OUAZ invitational.
The team still has a competition at middle blocker to sort out and has yet to solidify the rotation at other positions. Despite the current record and questions about some positions, the players are still excited and looking forward to the rest of the season.
“I’m excited,” LCSC sophomore outside hitter Juliauna Forgach Aguilar said. “(I’m) just overwhelmed with the amount of joy. We have so much potential on this team and I can’t wait to see where coach (Katie Palmer) takes us.”
Palmer was announced as the new volleyball coach on May 15 after the position was vacated due to unknown reasons. The coaching change came later in the offseason than is the norm for fall coaching hires.
With such a late coaching change, early season struggles and new starters are to be expected. But the sense around the players and coaching staff isn’t one of stress or frustration, but one of optimism.
“I’m just so thankful that (the players) are embracing the challenge,” Palmer said. “Because it is challenging. It’s hard to learn a new way of playing volleyball.”
The team has had a couple stumbles so far this season, but there have been some positives. One is the performance of Aguilar. As a freshman, the outside hitter had a season-high 12 kills in a match against Multnomah. This season, Aguilar has met or exceeded that total in five out of six matches.
Another thing to look toward is senior libero Kenzie Dean’s chase of the all-time Warriors’ records for digs. Dean is up to seventh on the all-time list with 1,369 digs. First on the list is Kymm Lingnaw with 1,788. Her coach is second on the list with 1,585.
“It’s been really exciting,” Dean said regarding her career at LCSC. “During COVID, it was kind of crazy and everything — there was a lot of unknowns. This year, having a coach that is in the same position as you is just awesome. I get to learn so much from her and she pushes me and challenges me.”
Palmer said that she probably brings up the record more than Dean, and how special it would be for her to be the coach to pass the torch and the record on to the senior libero.
Going forward in the season, it doesn’t get easier for LCSC. The Warriors begin their stretch of conference play this Friday against Northwest (Wash.), and will play against Southern Oregon and Corban on Sept. 9 and 15, respectively. The two Oregon teams are both ranked in the top 25 nationally and Corban is the highest ranked team on the Warriors schedule at No. 2.
“We’re going to be talking a lot in our locker room about a faceless opponent,” Palmer said. “Doesn’t matter who’s on the other side of the net. If we can control what we do, we’re going to put ourselves in a position to compete. And that’s a really positive thing because the (Cascade Conference) is competitive, arguably the best conference in the country.”
Cross country
Last year, the Warriors’ cross country teams entered the season with a low number of returning numbers.
This year it’s the opposite. The men’s team has 14 returners to four newcomers and the women have 10 returners and just five newcomers. The men finished 22nd at the national championships last year and the women finished 20th.
Both teams’ momentum is carrying over this year — the women are ranked 13th nationally and the men are ranked 14th.
With the quantity and quality of returning athletes, coach Mike Collins has lofty expectations for LCSC this season, but those expectations aren’t tied into the national perception of the program.
“Expectations are high,” Collins said. “At the end, hopefully we’re actually better than (the ranking in the polls). I think we have two teams that are quite capable of being on the podium when we can control what we can control. But we have some challenges. Our conference is probably, if not the best, one of the top two conferences in the entire country. So we have a lot of work in front of us.”
The team is prepared to meet those expectations. The group of runners during the summer was bigger than normal, according to junior Carter Gordon, with around 10 runners compared to the typical six.
The amount of athletes who have stayed over the summer to train coupled with the familiarity among the high number of returners has also brought the team a lot closer in the offseason with the hopes of meeting the “unspoken goal” of a conference championship.
There will be some tough decisions along the way. Collins will only be able to bring seven to eight runners with him per event, but when Nationals roll around, whoever the Warriors choose to bring, they might have an advantage over a decent amount of the field.
This year’s NAIA national cross country championships will be in Vancouver, Wash., after being in Tallahassee, Fla., in 2022.
Many of the runners are from the Pacific Northwest and are used to the muddy and winding paths in the region, and LCSC won’t have a different timezone to adjust to in Vancouver.
Historically, the Warriors do well in Vancouver. The last two times the NAIA Nationals took place at that location in 2021 and 2019, LCSC finished sixth and third, respectively.
The Warriors will have to go through a super competitive Cascade Conference to meet its goal. College of Idaho, Eastern Oregon and Southern Oregon are ranked ahead of LCSC in the men’s poll and COI and Eastern Oregon are ranked above the Warriors in the women’s poll.
Golf
The men and women’s golf teams will have a new look but, similar to the cross country teams, also have heavy expectations in 2023. The men have three returning players from a season ago and six newcomers and the women have three returning players and three new additions. Taking all that into account, the men rank 20th nationally and the women rank 25th.
“A lot of new surroundings for the newcomers,” LCSC coach Zach Anderson said. “A lot of expectations, as well. With where we ended last year, it was a little bitter ending with how we played in conference on both sides and not being able to get to Nationals and missing it by a couple spots. We think we brought in the right players and we’re looking to build and take that next step.”
The next step will be taken without two of the golf team’s best golfers from 2022.
Jorgen Vie Liken, the men’s team’s All-American from a season ago, has graduated and Alexandra Schmidt, the only senior from last year’s women team and an all-conference player, has also graduated.
Losing two of the best golfers in the program with several newcomers coming in will be a challenge, but it has encouraged all the players to step up and take a share of the leadership, which will be a good energy to have while playing in a conference that included the defending national champions for the men and women — the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds.
“We are a big dog too, and we have to know that,” LCSC sophomore Bryden Brown said. “I think last year we got caught up a little bit in just thinking teams were better than us, when we’re just as good or better.”
Kyla Currie, a senior on the women’s team, echoed similar sentiments as Brown.
“We all know we can play to our full potential and the conference will be the best tournament,” Currie said.
Up next
The volleyball team will continue their season against Northwest on Friday at 6 p.m. at the P1FCU Activity Center in Lewiston. The men’s and women’s cross country teams will compete at the Northwest Clash on Friday at 9 p.m. on the Eastern Washington University campus in Cheney, Wash., and the men and women’s golf teams will kick off their seasons at the Oregon Tech Invitational from Sept. 11-12 at Running Y Golf Course in Klamath Falls, Ore.
