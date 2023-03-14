The third-seeded Lewis-Clark State Warriors women’s basketball team traveled to Iowa to face the de-facto home team, second-seeded Clarke (Iowa) Pride in a round of 16 game of the NAIA tournament.
Lewis-Clark State (30-4) was unsuccessful in its endeavor, losing 87-75 against Clarke (30-4) on Monday, ending its season.
Here’s how the game played out for the Warriors:
Crash the glass
Longtime Lewis-Clark State head coach Brian Orr mentioned limiting rebounds, offensive possessions and second-chance points as critical needs for the Warriors in order to limit the high-powered offense of the Pride.
Turns out it was easier said than done.
Clarke out-rebounded Lewis-Clark State 44-29 overall and 15-10 on offensive boards.
The gift of charity
Even with the Pride’s advantage on the boards, the Warriors were still able to get more shot attempts than their opponents. LC went 30-of-72 from the floor against Clarke’s mark of 29-of-62. The Warriors also went 7-of-20 from 3-point range while the Pride went 8-of-16.
The biggest point discrepancy came from the free-throw line, where Clarke made 21-of-23 attempts compared to LC’s 8-of-11. These points from the charity stripe were ultimately the separator for what was otherwise an even-scoring matchup between both teams.
“They came out shooting really well that first half,” Orr said. “Those six 3s (in the first half) made us extend our defense farther than what we wanted. ... We just extended our defense and they exploited the interior.”
The Warriors fouled the Pride 23 times, most of those fouls coming on shots inside the paint.
Final push
After three quarters, Lewis-Clark was down 71-49.
The Warriors were outscoring the Pride in 10-8 in the fourth quarter with 5:14 left in the game.
LC’s final push soon followed, outscoring Clarke 16-8 the rest of the way to cut the 22-point lead almost in half. But ultimately, the lead proved insurmountable for the Warriors.
“I’m proud of our team,” Orr said. “I’m extremely proud of the way we played. Our effort, our never-give-up attitude, I was really proud of my team. Our bench came in and really did well.”
Lewis-Clark State's bench played a large portion of the fourth quarter and outscored Clarke 26-25 in total.
Final stat line
Senior forward Sara Muehlhausen led the Warriors with 17 points to go with her seven rebounds, four blocks and one steal. Junior forward Maddie Holm and sophomore guard Ellie Sander each had 10 points. Holm added seven rebounds of her own to go with two steals and one block.
Senior forward Tina Ubl led the Pride with a game-high 28 points. Ubl exited the game early because of an injury. Senior center Emma Kelchen added a near-double-double for Clarke with 11 points and nine rebounds.