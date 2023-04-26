Lewis-Clark State third baseman Dominic Signorelli makes a play to first Saturday during a doubleheader against Corban University at Harris Field in Lewiston. The hometown Warriors one the first game 15-5 in eight innings but lost 1-7 in the second.
Lewis-Clark State second baseman Pu'ukani De Sa tags out Corban outfielder/catcher Kyle Clay on Saturday during a doubleheader at Harris Field in Lewiston. The hometown Warriors one the first game 15-5 in eight innings but lost 1-7 in the second.
Lewis-Clark State third baseman Dominic Signorelli makes a play to first Saturday during a doubleheader against Corban University at Harris Field in Lewiston. The hometown Warriors one the first game 15-5 in eight innings but lost 1-7 in the second.
Austin Johnson
Lewis-Clark State second baseman Pu'ukani De Sa tags out Corban outfielder/catcher Kyle Clay on Saturday during a doubleheader at Harris Field in Lewiston. The hometown Warriors one the first game 15-5 in eight innings but lost 1-7 in the second.
After an up-and-down stretch of games in which the Lewis-Clark State baseball team lost two conference series in a row, the Warriors have all the momentum going into the final five games of the regular season.
LCSC has won five straight and six of its last eight, giving it an overall record of 26-12 on the season and 11-9 in Cascade Conference play.
The Warriors’ five games left on the regular-season schedule are a nonconference game at 3 p.m. today against Central Washington (19-26) in Ellensburg, Wash., and a four-game conference series against Bushnell (22-22, 10-10) on Friday and Saturday.
Here are some things to look for during the final five days of the regular season.
End on a good note
For the first time since joining a conference in 2010, the LCSC baseball program will not have a regular-season conference championship.
But, the Warriors can end the season with momentum and as high as a second-place finish in the conference depending on how games shake out around the conference the last weekend of April.
Throughout most of its history, the Warriors have been the chased rather than the chasers, but the past two weeks the team has shown it is capable of fulfilling the role of the latter.
“Anybody that is competitive will be frustrated when losses occur and every season will have ups and downs,” LCSC coach Jake Taylor said. “Our players kept moving forward and continued to improve. We will be ready to play down the stretch.”
Balance and consistency
The Warriors have gotten their win streak due to finally hitting their stride at the dish and at the mound.
Two of the games against Eastern Oregon on April 15-16 ended in seven innings due to the 10-run mercy rule. Aside from a 15-14 win in the third game of the series, LCSC hasn’t allowed more than four runs in five of its last eight games.
In those same eight games, the Warriors outscored their opponents 90-44.
Part of the reason for this has been LCSC’s balanced approach to practicing during the season.
“I think all baseball teams can continue (to) refine skill and team play while improving in all facets of the game,” Taylor said. “We aren’t solely focused on one aspect or the other.”
Bushnell has an average ERA of 5.20 on the season and a team batting average of .275.
The Warriors’ recent trends can lead them to catch the Beacons by surprise when the series starts Friday.
To the dance
A series win against Bushnell would be a good note to end the regular season on, but it would also be a great-bounceback for what has been an uncharacteristic up-and-down season for the team.
“Our goal is, and always has been, the same,” Taylor said. “We are aiming to play our best baseball of the year in the postseason. So of course we are excited to play five games this week and continue to compete prior to playoff baseball.”
The final five games will be a good indicator as to where LCSC is at compared to the rest of the field of opponents.
Central Washington is an NCAA Division II team and although Bushnell is a .500 team, it’s still an improvement of opposition compared to three-win Eastern Oregon.
Lewis-Clark State will hope to win those five games against Central Washington and Bushnell doing what it always does: playing Warrior baseball.
“(The most crucial thing is to) focus on playing our brand of baseball along with the process of the game,” Taylor said. “We don’t need to get caught up in anything outside our control.”
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.