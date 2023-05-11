Caelyn Orlandi, a former Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball player who has served as an assistant coach for the Warriors the past six years, was named the team’s head coach Wednesday.
Orlandi is the eighth head coach in program history.
Caelyn Orlandi, a former Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball player who has served as an assistant coach for the Warriors the past six years, was named the team’s head coach Wednesday.
Orlandi is the eighth head coach in program history.
She replaces Brian Orr, who retired after 22 years at the Warrior helm.
“We are delighted coach Orlandi will be stepping up to lead our Warrior women’s basketball program,” LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton said in a news release. “Caelyn is a quality individual and a talented coach. She is exactly the right person to help us build on our longstanding history of success, bringing her own style and coaching knowledge, skills and expertise to bear to move us forward into a new era of excellence.”
Orlandi inherits a roster that she knows very well. In addition to serving as an assistant coach for the Warriors the past six seasons, Orlandi has also served as the program’s recruiting coordinator the past three seasons.
Her hiring marks a significant milestone in the program — becoming the first woman at the helm of the program since Heidi Hyser in 1986-87 and just the fifth in the program’s history.
“Being that first female coach in 30 years — that’s pretty special,” Orlandi said. “That’s remarkable, just looking at female sports and women’s sports now and where it’s gotten and where it’s going is exciting. When I took the assistant coaching role six years ago, I told coach (Orr) I was going to be here for him until the end and until he retired. I wanted to do that for him, this program, the whole team — it’s really exciting.”
Orlandi gave her thanks to LC athletic director Brooke Henze and Pemberton for the opportunity and former coach Orr for teaching her as an assistant and a player.
Kowatsch can be reached at 208-848-2277, tkowatsch@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @Teren_Kowatsch.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.