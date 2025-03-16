Warriors’ hoops season ends in Sioux City

Ellie Sander did not want her college basketball career to end on Saturday.

Despite her best efforts, the No. 25 Lewis-Clark State Warriors’ 2025 campaign, and her college career, ended with an 11-point loss to the No. 5 Briar Cliff Chargers in the second round of the NAIA Tournament.

The senior from Spokane dropped her game-high 17 points in the final 22 minutes, sinking a pair of 3-pointers and drilling each of her five free throws to give the sixth-seeded Warrior women’s basketball team a chance against third-seeded Briar Cliff.

Sander’s heroics and the Warrior bench’s 21 points were not enough to redeem their 28 turnovers as LC State lost to the Chargers 71-60 in the NAIA Tournament Round of 32 on Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa.

“I think we beat ourselves today,” LC State coach Caelyn Orlandi said. “Unfortunately, turnovers cost you games.

“I’m sad we couldn’t get it done for all three of our seniors.”

Kennedy Benne led the host Chargers with 16 points, the majority of which came from the foul line where the senior from nearby Oakland, Neb., made 9-of-12 free throws in front of an infused Briar Cliff home crowd.

After winning two tournament games in its home gym, Briar Cliff will not have to travel far. The Tyson Events Center in downtown Sioux City, Iowa — a 10-minute drive from the Charger Dome — will host the remainder of the NAIA Tournament, beginning with the Sweet 16 on Thursday.

Bench lights a spark

The Warriors started the game cold from the field, posting just four points in the first quarter and falling behind 12-4 after 10 minutes.

Then, LC State sophomore Grace Beardin of Orofino sparked the Warrior resurgence.

Beardin fought her way to the foul line where she sank two free throws to open the second quarter.

Then, she buried a pair of 3-pointers within the next three minutes. Beardin’s eight points came in a fewer-than-five-minute span at the start of the second quarter. In 16 total minutes on the court, she grabbed two offensive boards and dished out two assists.

Also aiding the Warriors’ comeback was 6-foot post Lindsey Wilson, who added nine points and six rebounds.

Beardin’s second trey and a pair of Wilson layups constituted a 7-0 LC State run that tied the game at 20-20 with 4:38 left in the second quarter.

No starter had more than three points in the first half but the Warriors still led Briar Cliff 30-26 at halftime thanks to huge contributions from the LC State bench.

“When Grace (Beardin) came in, she turned the gig around for us,” Orlandi said. “Lindsey (Wilson) came in the first half, had three offensive rebounds for putback points. She was really big, and that gave the whole team confidence. Both those two coming in, knocking down shots just gave everybody that little confidence boost that they needed.”

The Warriors led for the first nine minutes of the second half but fell into a nearly five-minute scoring drought which Briar Cliff used to go on a 7-0 run and take a one-point lead with 20 seconds left in the third quarter.

LC State trailed by no more than two possessions until the 2:40 mark of the fourth quarter when Briar Cliff’s Grace Flanagan sank her second 3-pointer to put the Chargers up by eight.

The trey was part of a 12-5 Briar Cliff run to close the game.

Seniors’ last hurrah