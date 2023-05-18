Lewis-Clark State on Monday and Tuesday won each of its NAIA Opening Round games by one run, both coming down to the very final inning. On Wednesday, the Warriors won by a lot more than one, crushing Concordia (Mich.) 19-7 at Harris Field to punch their ticket to the 66th Avista NAIA World Series, which begins May 26 in Lewiston.
The Warriors finished the four-team tournament with a 3-0 record after entering as the No. 4 seed.
Despite the comfortable margin of victory for Lewis-Clark State (33-16), the game was not without its drama. Here are some of the highlights of the championship game against the Cardinals (48-10).
Don’t flip out
The Warriors had arguably their best start of the tournament, opening the game with a 3-1 advantage over the Cardinals after the first inning.
At the top of the first, LCSC sophomore outfielder Charlie Updegrave inadvertently slid into Concordia second baseman Jordan Sherman, resulting in Updegrave being safe at second and Sherman visibly shaken (though he would play the rest of the game). The umpires ruled there was no interference on Updegrave’s part — a ruling that Cardinals coach Zachary Johnston vocally and strongly disagreed with on the field.
In the third inning, Concordia third baseman Kyle Hebner hit a solo-shot home run that brought the Cardinals within one run. Hebner celebrated with a bat flip toward the Warrior dugout, which was ruled excessive by the first base umpire, prompting an ejection for Hebner.
This would start another conversation with Johnston and the umpires, the latter part of it about the necessary lineup changes.
Following Hebner’s homer and subsequent ejection, junior Dave Fleming hit a home run of his own, tying the game at three runs apiece. After the inning, LCSC coach Jake Taylor had a huddled conversation with his team in front of the dugout, emphasizing the need to stay focused on the game.
“We just met out front and I told them ‘stay with us,’ ” Taylor said. “We’re not going to back down from anybody, and I loved the response. We put up a crooked number right away and we kept going with it.”
The response came by way of a five-run fourth inning. One run came on a sac fly by Carter Booth that scored Dominic Signorelli, and the other four came from a grand slam by Updegrave. It was Updegrave’s second grand slam of the Opening Round.
Concordia would respond with a grand slam of its own at the bottom of the fourth inning from Fleming, his second of the game and third of the day.
But those were the last runs scored by the Cardinals, who were outscored 11-0 in the final five innings.
No place like Holmes
Across all three games of the Opening Round, the Warriors had 15 total mound appearances. The 15th and final one was junior right-hander Alec Holmes, who pitched the final 3 1/3 innings Wednesday.
“I just try to do it for my teammates,” Holmes said. “I want to get us to the World Series again. There’s been a lot of doubt in us with us not being ranked anymore, so I just wanted to do it for them. The score up there (on the scoreboard) shows we’re coming for the World Series.”
Holmes walked just one Concordia batter and had five strikeouts in 11 batters faced, and was credited with the save.
The week-long break from Wednesday to the World Series guarantees a rest for LCSC regardless, but the heavy rotation through the bullpen can result in a fresher pitching staff than most of the other teams at the dance.
Who wants a homer?
In total, the Warriors scored nine home runs throughout the Opening Round. Signorelli was responsible for the eighth, which was perhaps Wednesday’s most critical one.
In the sixth inning, LCSC was leading 10-7. A far-from insurmountable lead if the rest of the Opening Round’s contests were any indication.
Signorelli hit a three-run home run in the sixth to push LCSC’s lead to 13-7. The Warriors scored six more runs in the final three innings to clinch the win, including a two-run homer by junior Isaiah Thomas that was the dagger and his second of the week, but Signorelli’s hit decreased the chances of a Cardinals’ comeback from a realistic possibility to a slim chance.
“Just trying to do my part for the team,” Signorelli said. “Everybody was talking about it — we could hit (off the Concordia pitcher), and I finally had my chance to go out there and do something. Just (was) looking for a pitch over the plate and it finally happened.”
Signorelli led the team in multi-base hits through the Opening Round with five: one home run, three doubles and a triple.
Numbers don’t lie
LCSC not only swept through the Opening Round, going a perfect 3-0, but it did so while rewriting the record books.
The Warriors broke Georgia Gwinnett’s 2022 record of 37 runs scored by a team in an Opening Round by putting up 39. That record might not last long, though. Cumberlands (Ken.) has scored 31 runs in two games in its bracket and has another game slated for today.
A new record for total runs in an Opening Round was also set with 129 scored through the six games taking place Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. That breaks the old record of 118 total runs scored in the 2022 Lawrenceville (Ga.) bracket.
LCSC’s 19 runs on Wednesday were also its third-most this season.
Around the NAIA Opening Round
Lewis-Clark State was one of four teams to clinch its ticket to the World Series on Wednesday. Bellevue (Neb.) won the Bellevue bracket, Indiana Wesleyan won the Kingsport (Ten.) bracket and Taylor (Ind.) won the Taylor bracket.
The final six teams will be determined later today.
LC State 300 514 024—19 18 0
Concordia 102 400 000— 7 8 3
Dallas McGill, Bryson Spagnuolo (3), Joe Ball (4), Alec Holmes (6) and Sam Olsson; Drew Murphy, Trey Acker (4), Taishin Matsushita (5), Evan Jasiak (7), Drew Fleming (9), Billy Blair (9) and Jimmy Wressel. W—Spagnuolo; L—Murphy; S—Holmes.
Lewis-Clark State hits — Isaiah Thomas 4 (3B, HR), Dominic Signorelli 3 (2 2B, HR), Charlie Updegrave 3 (HR), Carter Booth 2 (2 2B), Olsson 2 (2B), Nick Seamons 2, Isaac Haws, Leo Rivera.
Concordia hits — Drew Fleming 2 (2 HR), John Markiewicz 2, Kyle Hebner (HR), Wressel, Jordan Sherman, Justin Kozlowski.
