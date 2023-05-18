Lewis-Clark State on Monday and Tuesday won each of its NAIA Opening Round games by one run, both coming down to the very final inning. On Wednesday, the Warriors won by a lot more than one, crushing Concordia (Mich.) 19-7 at Harris Field to punch their ticket to the 66th Avista NAIA World Series, which begins May 26 in Lewiston.

The Warriors finished the four-team tournament with a 3-0 record after entering as the No. 4 seed.

Tags

Recommended for you