Lewis-Clark State head coach Jake Taylor shakes Isaiah Thomas’ hand as he rounds third base on a home run against College of Idaho in an inning of the last of a four-game nonconference series at Harris Field on Monday in Lewiston.
Lewis-Clark State pitcher Dallas McGill throws a pitch against College of Idaho in an inning of the last of a four-game nonconference series at Harris Field on Monday in Lewiston.
College of Idaho first baseman Skyler Sadora tags out Lewis-Clark State Isaiah Thomas in an inning of the last of a four-game nonconference series at Harris Field on Monday in Lewiston.
The second-ranked Lewis-Clark State Warriors baseball team closed out a four-game series sweep of visiting College of Idaho on Monday with a 9-4 nonconference victory at Harris Field.
Junior outfielder Isaiah Thomas and sophomore third baseman Dominic Signorelli combined to drive in six of LCSC’s nine runs in the contest.
The Warriors (11-3) have won seven of their last eight games since returning from Florida.
“Dallas (McGill) gave us a quality start today that set the tone for the final game,” Warriors coach Jake Taylor said. “Offensively, we came out swinging and then sat on the lead. We need to continue to improve on playing hard for all nine innings of a game. Overall, it was nice to sweep a very offensive and extremely well-coached C of I team.”
Skyler Sadora had two hits, including a double, for the Yotes (9-7).
The Warriors gained an early advantage with two runs in the first and one in the second. They were up 5-0 before College of Idaho struck for its first two runs in the top of the fourth.
Thomas went 3-for-3, including a two-run home run in the eighth, with three runs scored and three RBI. Signorelli, who was named player of the week by conference, was 3-for-5 with three RBI of his own, hitting a solo homer in the eighth for the final run of the day. Signorelli homered in three of the games against College of Idaho.
Senior Sam Olsson and sophomore first baseman Jakob Marquez each tallied two hits.
Junior right-hander Jake Green (1-0) picked up his first win in relief of sophomore left-hander Dallas McGill. Green allowed two hits and two earned runs in three innings of work. Junior right-hander Cameron Smith allowed one hit in the final 1 1/3 innings, striking out one, to pick up his second save of the year.
Ben Gaff took the loss for the Yotes, allowing nine hits and five earned runs in the first three innings. He struck out three.
LCSC will start a four-game nonconference series at noon Saturday at home against Eastern Oregon.