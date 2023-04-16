LA GRANDE, Ore. — Lewis-Clark State College swept its first doubleheader since March 18, beating Eastern Oregon 14-1 and 15-14 on Saturday.
The Warriors (24-12, 9-9) wasted no time getting the scoring started against the Mountaineers (1-30, 0-14). Junior Carter Booth hit a lead-off home run to get the visitors going. Junior Nick Seamons was brought in with an RBI-single by sophomore Dominic Signorelli for the 2-0 advantage after the first inning.
LCSC went into the fourth inning with a 3-0 lead and only continued to run up the score.
Sophomore Jordan Justice hit a two-run home run, the first homer of his career, junior Pu’ukani De Sa hit an RBI single to bring in Booth and junior Isaiah Thomas made it 8-0 with the second two-run homer of the inning.
The Warriors outscored EOU 6-1 the rest of the way for the the win.
Sophomore Trevin Hope earned the Game 1 win, pitching six innings and striking out five while only walking one and allowing one earned run.
Game 2 was another offensive showcase, this time for both teams.
The Mountaineers opened the game with a 1-0 advantage after the first inning, but by the end of the fourth, the Warriors had taken the lead back at 6-5 after Justice hit his third home run of the day, having hitting his second homer at the top of the second.
LCSC blanked EOU in the fifth and sixth innings and put up four more runs in that span to bump its lead up to 10-5, but a five-run seventh by the Mountaineers tied the game back up at 10 runs apiece.
A solo-shot home run by Seamons in the eighth gave the Warriors a one-run advantage, which ultimately proved to be the difference-maker as both squads put up four runs in the ninth.
Junior Cameron Smith earned the win for LCSC and senior Eli Shubert earned the save.
The Warriors will wrap up the series with another doubleheader starting at 11 a.m. today.