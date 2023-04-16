LA GRANDE, Ore. — Lewis-Clark State College swept its first doubleheader since March 18, beating Eastern Oregon 14-1 and 15-14 on Saturday.

The Warriors (24-12, 9-9) wasted no time getting the scoring started against the Mountaineers (1-30, 0-14). Junior Carter Booth hit a lead-off home run to get the visitors going. Junior Nick Seamons was brought in with an RBI-single by sophomore Dominic Signorelli for the 2-0 advantage after the first inning.