CALDWELL, Idaho — The Lewis-Clark State College baseball team bounced back on Saturday, splitting a Cascade Conference doubleheader after a loss to College of Idaho the day before.
The Warriors won the first game 14-4 and lost the second game 9-5.
Game 1 of the doubleheader was a return to form for the Warriors (21-12, 6-9), who throughout the season have struggled to put together solid pitching and batting performances in a single outing.
After trailing 2-0 after the first inning to the Yotes (23-11, 7-4), LCSC outscored them 14-2 the rest of the game, earning the win in eight innings.
Sophomore catcher Jack Sheward hit a two-RBI single to bring home juniors Carter Booth and Isaiah Thomas to give the Warriors the lead in the third — a lead which the visitors never gave up.
Joe Ball earned the win in the matinee for LCSC, entering in the fifth and striking out four.
The Yotes bounced back against the Warriors in Game 2.
A home run by junior Nick Seamons in the second inning pushed the advantage to 3-0 LCSC before a walk with the bases loaded pushed the advantage to 4-0.
The Yotes tied it at 4-4 with four runs in the third.
The game remained knotted up through the fourth and fifth frames, but another high-scoring inning of five runs in the sixth put College of Idaho ahead for good.
The Warriors were able to put up one more run throughout the final three innings, another walk with the bases loaded, but were unable to force the game to extra innings as they had done the day before.
Sophomore Jantzen Lucas absorbed the loss in Game 2 pitching in relief, striking out three in 2 2/3 innings and giving up two home runs.
Seamons and Thomas each accounted for three hits for LCSC in Game 2, while Junior Pu’ukani De Sa and junior Leo Rivera each had two RBI.
The Series between the Warriors and the Yotes will conclude at 10 a.m. today.
GAME 1
LEWIS-CLARK STATE COLLEGE OF IDAHO
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Seamons cf 5 2 1 1 Garland cf 4 1 1 1
Booth rf 5 3 3 3 Hultberg 2b 2 1 1 1
Thomas dh 4 1 0 0 Sadora 1b 4 1 2 1
De Sa 2b 5 1 3 2 McFarland rf 4 0 1 0
Sheward c 4 0 1 2 Gaff lf 4 0 2 1
Haws pr 0 1 0 0 Robertson dh 2 0 0 0
Signorelli 3b 3 2 1 1 Kelly ph 2 0 0 0
Olsson lf 4 0 2 0 Denison 3b 2 1 0 0
Canty rf 0 1 0 0 Iwamizu c 3 0 0 0
Weintraub 0 0 0 0 Danner c 1 0 1 0
Marquez 2 2 1 3 Stiles pr 0 0 0 0
Rivera 3 1 2 2 Hansen ss 4 0 1 0
Totals 35 14 14 14 Totals 32 4 9 4
Lewis-Clark State 022 404 110—14 14 0
College of Idaho 210 100 000—4 9 0
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
McGill 4.0 5 4 4 1 4
Ball (W, 1-0) 4.0 4 0 0 1 4
College of Idaho ip h r er bb so
Cummins (L, 0-2) 3.0 4 4 4 2 2
Brewer 0.0 1 2 2 1 0
Stewart 1.0 1 2 2 0 1
Shirts 1.0 0 0 0 0 0
Lapp 0.0 4 4 4 0 0
McDuffie 1.0 1 0 0 0 1
Euper 1.0 1 1 1 0 0
Duffy 1.0 2 1 1 0 0
Attendance — 200.
GAME 2
LEWIS-CLARK STATE COLLEGE OF IDAHO
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Seamons cf 6 2 3 1 Garland cf 5 0 0 0
Booth rf 5 0 0 0 Hultberg 2b 3 2 1 0
Thomas dh 4 1 3 2 Sadora 1b 4 2 2 4
De Sa 2b 5 0 1 0 McFarland rf 4 1 1 0
Sheward c 1 1 0 0 Gaff lf 5 2 2 0
Canty rf 2 0 0 0 Kirkpatri dh 3 0 1 2
Weintraub rf 3b 1 0 0 0 Denison 3b 4 1 2 1
Signorelli 3b 3 1 1 0 Hansen ss 3 0 2 1
Olsson c 1 0 0 0 Danner c 3 0 1 0
Haws pr 0 0 0 0 Stiles pr 0 1 0 0
Ephan c 3 0 2 0 Cummins p 0 0 0 0
Marquez 1b 4 0 1 0 Robertson p 0 0 0
Rivera ss 3 0 1 2 Durski p 0 0 0 0
Hepburn pr 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 14 14 14 Totals 34 9 12 8
Lewis-Clark State 211 000 001—5 12 2
College of Idaho 004 005 00x—9 12 0
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Hanson 3.0 7 4 3 2 2
Lucas (L, 0-1) 2.2 1 2 2 1 3
Shubert 2.1 4 3 3 0 0
College of Idaho ip h r er bb so
Cummins 2.0 4 3 3 1 1
Robertson (W, 6-2) 6.1 6 2 2 3 5
Durski 0.0 2 0 0 0 0
Gaff (S, 4) 0.2 0 0 0 1 1
Attendance — 240.
