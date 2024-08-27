Warriors ‘stay poised’ in conference semifinal win at Oregon Tech

At halftime of Lewis-Clark State’s conference semifinal game against No. 24 Oregon Tech, the Warriors made a list on the locker room whiteboard of what they needed to do to win.

Even the conference championship-bound Warrior women’s basketball team writes its goals down.

“One of them up there was ‘Stay poised,’” LC State coach Caelyn Orlandi said.

On a night when they conceded a 14-point first-half lead, it was the poise of seniors Ellie Sander and Mataya Green that lifted the Warriors out of a mid-game slump on their way to a 63-47 Cascade Conference semifinal win over Oregon Tech on Saturday in Klamath Falls, Ore.

The win sent them to the conference final to be played Tuesday night at undefeated and top-seeded Southern Oregon.

“I was extremely proud of this whole entire team,” Orlandi said. “Every possession was a battle, and they brought it tonight.”

Senior leadership

Upholding a standard she built over four years in Lewiston, Sander balled out with four 3s in a game-high 24-point performance.

The senior guard from Spokane also made half of the Warriors’ perfect 12-of-12 free throws and joined Sitara Byrd and Camden Barger with two steals apiece.

“Every time (Sander is) on that floor, there’s something happening,” Green said. “It’s truly incredible when she goes on those hot streaks, you know, she ain’t gonna stop.

“We all needed her today, and she sure came out and killed it.”

Green nearly produced a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds.

The senior from Newman Lake, Wash., said she feels like she emerged as a leader this year and has done the work to elevate her offensive and defensive games.

“We’re resilient,” Green said. “We got a chip on our shoulder. We have been underdogs this entire time, and we’re going to come up as the top dog.”

Peaks, valleys and peaks

Green’s six first-quarter points, two makes each from Darrian Herring and Byrd, and baskets from Payton Hymas and Sander stretched LC State’s early lead to 22-8 by the 1:36 mark of the first quarter.

Over the next 11 minutes, Oregon Tech staged a 21-9 run led by Tatum Schmerbach, who finished with an Owl-high 17 points.

During Oregon Tech’s run, Herring blocked a shot to set the single-season LC State blocks record. The sophomore from Deer Park finished with 81 blocks, surpassing Kirsi Voshell’s previous mark of 78 in 2011-12.