Warriors ‘stay poised’ in conference semifinal win at Oregon Tech

At halftime of Lewis-Clark State’s conference semifinal game against No. 24 Oregon Tech, the Warriors made a list on the locker room whiteboard of what they needed to do to win.
Even the conference championship-bound Warrior women’s basketball team writes its goals down.
“One of them up there was ‘Stay poised,’” LC State coach Caelyn Orlandi said.
On a night when they conceded a 14-point first-half lead, it was the poise of seniors Ellie Sander and Mataya Green that lifted the Warriors out of a mid-game slump on their way to a 63-47 Cascade Conference semifinal win over Oregon Tech on Saturday in Klamath Falls, Ore.
The win sent them to the conference final to be played Tuesday night at undefeated and top-seeded Southern Oregon.
“I was extremely proud of this whole entire team,” Orlandi said. “Every possession was a battle, and they brought it tonight.”
Senior leadership
Upholding a standard she built over four years in Lewiston, Sander balled out with four 3s in a game-high 24-point performance.
The senior guard from Spokane also made half of the Warriors’ perfect 12-of-12 free throws and joined Sitara Byrd and Camden Barger with two steals apiece.
“Every time (Sander is) on that floor, there’s something happening,” Green said. “It’s truly incredible when she goes on those hot streaks, you know, she ain’t gonna stop.
“We all needed her today, and she sure came out and killed it.”
Green nearly produced a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds.
The senior from Newman Lake, Wash., said she feels like she emerged as a leader this year and has done the work to elevate her offensive and defensive games.
“We’re resilient,” Green said. “We got a chip on our shoulder. We have been underdogs this entire time, and we’re going to come up as the top dog.”
Peaks, valleys and peaks
Green’s six first-quarter points, two makes each from Darrian Herring and Byrd, and baskets from Payton Hymas and Sander stretched LC State’s early lead to 22-8 by the 1:36 mark of the first quarter.
Over the next 11 minutes, Oregon Tech staged a 21-9 run led by Tatum Schmerbach, who finished with an Owl-high 17 points.
During Oregon Tech’s run, Herring blocked a shot to set the single-season LC State blocks record. The sophomore from Deer Park finished with 81 blocks, surpassing Kirsi Voshell’s previous mark of 78 in 2011-12.
The Owls held the Warriors scoreless for the first five minutes of the second half and the Owls tied the game at 33-33.
Then, Green hit a jumper to break LC State’s scoreless streak with 4:46 left in the third. She hit a layup about 80 seconds later to make it a four-point game.
Twice over the next two minutes, the Owls used free throws to fly within one score of the Warriors and both times, LC State junior post Lindsey Wilson sank a layup to keep the Warriors on top.
With the Warriors leading by three points entering the fourth quarter, Sander caught fire.
The senior provided a personal 8-0 run to start the fourth quarter, hitting a pair of jumpers and drilling a 3-pointer with 6:27 left to put LC State up by eight.
Barger hit a 3 with 5:52 left to join in on the fun and the Warriors restored their double-digit lead and turned in the 16-point semifinal win.
Conference final on tap
The Warriors have fought their way to the conference championship, where they will face an undefeated No. 2 Southern Oregon squad at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Ashland, Ore.
“All we can do is battle tough,” Orlandi said. “And I know this: This team battles. They play hard, they work hard. I’m never going to ask the question that they left it all on the court.”
Southern Oregon swept LC State through two regular-season matchups 89-80 on Jan. 17 in Ashland, Ore., and 61-52 on the Warriors’ senior day, Feb. 15 in Lewiston.
From the way LC State’s seniors played Saturday, it’s clear they are not ready to say goodbye to their college basketball careers.
“It means everything,” Green said of playing basketball in March. “As a senior, I want to make it to the tournament. I want to be with my team as long as possible, and we’re making that happen right now. It’s a gift, to be honest, and I’m not looking forward to the end. So as long as I can ride with these girls, I’m going to do it.”
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (25-5)
Hymas 1-4 0-0 2, Green 4-7 4-4 12, Sander 7-11 6-6 24, Herring 2-7 0-0 4, Byrd 2-8 0-0 4, Brager 0-4 2-2 2, Barger 2-2 0-0 5, Beardin 1-2 0-0 2, Karlberg 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 4-6 0-0 8. Totals 23-51 12-12 63.
OREGON TECH (23-7)
Schmerbach 6-17 2-4 15, K. Tull 0-7 0-0 0, Ramos 5-11 4-6 14, Elquist 2-6 2-2 6, Wright 0-0 0-0 0, M. Tull 2-4 3-4 7, Fealey 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 2-9 0-0 5, Andrews 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-54 11-16 47.
3-Point Goals — LCSC 5-12 (Sander 4-7, Byrd 0-2, Barger 1-1, Brager 0-1, Beardin 0-1), OIT 2-15 (Schmerbach 1-5, Ramos 0-1, Elquist 0-1, Anderson 1-2, K. Tull 0-5, Fealey 0-1). Assists — LCSC 9 (Hymas 3, Barger 3), OIT 8 (Schmerbach 3). Rebounds — LCSC 32 (Green 9), OIT 36 (Ramos 5). Fouled Out — Ramos. Total Fouls — LCSC 17, OIT14. A — 593.
