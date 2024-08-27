AREA ROUNDUP
A five-hit showing from Ike George in Game 2 highlighted the day as the No. 24 Lewis-Clark State Warriors swept visiting Cascade Conference rival Corban in a baseball doubleheader on Friday at Harris Field.
The first game ended 15-5 by mercy rule after seven innings, while the second had a final tally of 11-5.
In the first game, Jakob Marquez launched two home runs and tallied five RBI for LC State (12-7, 9-2), while Charlie Updegrave had three hits including a double and drove in two.
George’s five Game 2 hits from six at-bats included a home run and two doubles, combining to drive in three. The Warriors have now won six straight games since starting their season 6-7.
LC State wraps up the Cascade Conference series with Corban in another doubleheader starting today at noon back at Harris Field.
GAME 1
LC State 000 740 4—15 15 4
Corban 001 210 1— 5 8 0
Canfield, Sullivan (6) and Ephan; Shaffer, Pedronan (5), Henderson (5), Gould (7) and Miyazawa.
Corban hits — Elliott 2 , Clay (HR), Owens (2B), Gross, Miyazawa, Mertlich, Gutierrez.
LCSC hits — Updegrave 3 (2 2B), Marquez 2 (2 HR), Madariaga 2 (2B), Affholter 2 (2B), Karagiannopoulos 2, Ephan (HR), Sheward (3B), Nelson (2B), Signorellli.
———
GAME 2
LC State 112 220 300—11 13 3
Corban 003 002 000— 5 5 1
Williamson, Cloud (6) and Marquez; Gonzalez, Young (5), Boe (8) and Hubbard. W — Williamson; L — Gonzalez.
Lewis-Clark State hits — George 5 (2 2B) (HR), Sheward 2 (2B), Updegrave 2 (HR) (2B), Marquez 2 (2B), Bevacqua (2B), Karagiannopoulos (2B).
Corban hits — Clay 3 (HR), Miyazawa (2B), Hubbard (2B).
Air Force 15, Washington State 14
PUEBLO, Colo. — WSU dRopped it’s Mountain West Confernce opener after Air Force scored 5 runs in the eighth inning.
The Cougars (5-13) collected a season-high 18 hits and scored a season-high 14 runs as four separate WSU players recored multiple hit-games.
Freshman Ollie Obenour had his first career five-hit showing, which was the first for the Cougs since 2023 and the 29th in program history. Obenour drove in two runs, Max Hartman drove in three runs on four hits and Ricco Longo drove in three runs on three hits. Luke Thiele finished with two hits and two RBI.
WSU will continue its series against Air Force today at noon at Rawlings Field in Pueblo, Colo.
WSU 251 030 030—14 18 2
Air Force 122 140 05x—15 16 2
Griffin Smith, Jake Tedesco (6), Luke Meyers (9) and Will Cresswell; Dylan Rogers, Davis Rhyne (2), Josh Shropshire (3), Joey Collier (5), Charlie Russell (8), Sam Hentges (8), Patrick Davidson (9) and Walker Zapp. W — Hentges ; L — Meyers.
WSU hits — Ollie Obenour 5 (3B, 2B), Max Hartman 4 (3B), Ricco Longo 3, Luke Thiele 2 (2B), Ryan Skjonsby (2B), Logan Johnstone, Gavin Roy, Jonah Shull.
Air Force hits — Alex Adams 3 (2B), Zach Peters 3 (HR) (2B), Luke Elmore 2 (2 HR), TJ Oster 2 ( HR), Walker Zapp 2 (HR), Christian Taylor 2 (2B), Tripp Garrish, Landon Boyd.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho 7, Weber State 0
MOSCOW — The Vandals won their ninth-consecutive team dual and second consecutive sweep, handling Big Sky Conference foe Weber State at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome.
Idaho (11-2) started things off taking two of three sets to earn the doubles point.
The Vandals then won every singles match. Diana Khaydarshina led the way with a 6-1, 6-1 result at No. 1 singles, while Selin Sepken shut out her competitor 6-0, 6-0, and Annabel Davis and Naomi Schraeder battled through three-setters.
Doubles — Jessica Hill/Sydney Schnell, WS, def. Lena Beckx/Ida Johansson 6-4; Valentina Rodas/Naomi Schraeder, UI, def. Cindy Li/Savannah Johnson 6-4; Diana Khaydarshina/Hanna Koprowska, UI def. Aleks Bozinovska/Alicia Morales 6-3.
Singles — Khaydarshina, UI, def. Schnell 6-1, 6-1; Annabel Davis, UI, def. Li 6-0, 2-6, 6-1; Koprowska, UI, def. Hill 6-1, 6-3; Schraeder, UI def. Morales 6-2, 7-6(1), 10-6; Rodas, UI, def. Johnson 6-1, 6-3; Selin Sepken, UI, def. Bozinovska 6-0, 6-0.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Cougar advances to hurdles final
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Washington State redshirt senior Micaela De Mello matched her personal best in the 60-meter hurdles semifinal on Friday at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships, advancing to today’s final.
De Mello’s time of 8.00 seconds is only one one-hundredth of a second off the school record.
On the men’s side, Cougar freshman Evans Kurui finished 10th in the mens 5,000 meters. Mason Lawyer was the only Coug competing in mulitple events Friday. He finished 14th in the 60, and in the 200 he was third in his heat and 10th overall.
De Mello will be running the 60-meter hurdles final at 12:40 p.m. today.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Orofino 14, Kellogg 0
OROFINO — Aiden Olive pitched a shutout, Hunter Gamble recorded two hits and scored three runs and the Maniacs beat Kellogg in five innings to open the season.
Olive pitched five innings, racked up 11 strikeouts and no walks and hit a triple to lead Orofino to the win.
Eight Maniacs recorded hits and eight drew walks to send 14 runs across home plate.
A battery for Kellogg was not available at press time.
Kellogg 000 00— 0 0 6
Orofino 253 40—14 9 0
Aiden Olive and Hunter Gamble.
Kellogg hits — None.
Orofino hits — Gamble 2 (2B), Olive (3B), Jake Runia (2B), Jaeger Tondevold, Quinton Naranjo, Blake Barlow, Nicholas Bonner, Tyler Zumpe.
Potlatch 10, Timberlake 7
Opening their season with a game moved from Potlatch to Lewiston’s Clearwater Park due to weather conditions, the Loggers rallied from 5-0 down to top larger-division opponent Timberlake of Spirit Lake.
Waylan Marshall led the way at bat with two doubles for Potlatch, while the Loggers’ starting pitcher Jameson Morris went 3 2/3 innings in a game that would end after six due to time constraints.
Timberlake 200 320— 7 5 6
Potlatch 000 532—10 7 4
E. Pecor, N. Beardsall (3) and Pecor; J. Morris, L. Carpenter (4) and J. Marshall.
Timberlake hits — Pecor 2, E. Wylie (2B), R. Brennan, T. Van Tassel.
Potlatch hits — W. Marshall 2 (2 2B), C. Yearout, J. Marshall, B. Breeze, W. Yearout.
Marsing 12, Grangeville 4
MARSING, Idaho — Despite out-hitting host Marsing 5-2, Grangeville lost the nonleague season-opener after committing six fielding errors.
Thayne Williams led the Bulldogs with two hits, which included a double. Grangeville’s David Goicoa fired off another double.
Luke Steinmeyer had nine strikeouts for Marsing, and Jace Chadez had eight.
“We were just having trouble finding the strike zone today,” Grangeville coach Lee Nadiger said. “First game of the year, we’re just trying to work it out.”
Grangeville 310 000 0—4 5 6
Marsing 332 013 x—12 2 3
Luke Steinmeyer, Jace Chadez (5) and Wyatt Barber; Tayden Wassmuth, Trayven Sickels (4), Tate Thacker (5) and Thayn Williams. W — Steinmeyer; L — Sickels.
Grangeville hits — Thayn Williams 2 (2B), David Goicoa (2B), Will Told, Troy Long
Marsing hits — Dresden Wood, Niko Godina.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Pullman 3, Hockinson 1
VANCOUVER, Wash. — After a nearly eight-hour commute, the Pullman Greyhounds beat Hockinson of Vancouver 3-1 on Friday to claim their second boys soccer win in as many days.
Clarens Dollin got the scoring started in the 29th minute for Pullman (2-0), with Isaiah Bischoff establishing a two-goal buffer just before intermission and Owen Shulenberger restoring that cushion after Hockinson eventually got on the board. The hosts outshot the Hounds 11-9, but goalkeeper Milo Wexler was on the case with nine saves to preserve the win.
Pullman coach Doug Winchell said he was “very happy with the resilience of fighting through not-an-ideal field and making sure we overcame the tiredness of last night,” when his team had topped North Central of Spokane in its season debut.
Pullman 2 1—3
Hockinson 0 1—1
Pullman — Clarens Dollin, 29th.
Pullman — Isaiah Bischoff, 40th.
Hockinson — Alonso Flores, PK, 48th.
Pullman — Owen Shulenberger, 61st.
Shots — Pullman 9, Hawkinson 11. Saves — Pullman: Milo Wexler 9; Hockinson: Nathan Rieck 3.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Pullman boys 5, Cheney 2
CHENEY, Wash. — The Greyhounds opened their season with a nonleague team dual road win over larger-division foe Cheney.
Pullman enjoyed strong leadership from the top of its singles lineup, where sophomore Nathan Sutton dropped a close opening game, but swept the next 12 to claim a 6-1, 6-0 victory.
No. 2 singles player Reed Newell and the No. 2 doubles pairing of Olin Liu with Lucas Wang conceded a single game apiece en route to their own respective wins.
The most dramatic contest of the day came in a hard-hitting No. 1 doubles match, where Pullman twins Nathan and Matthew Yan went down to the wire and held two match points — one of which they narrowly dropped in an elaborate rally — before ultimately falling 2-6, 6-2, 11-9 in a deciding super-tiebreak.
The Hounds were missing several key varsity players due to schedule conflicts, and had newcomers Caleb Knight and Ace Crookston in the No. 3 doubles position playing their first-ever tennis contest.
Singles — Nathan Sutton, Pul, def. Samuel Estock 6-1, 6-0; Reed Newell, Pul, def. Reece Higbee 6-0, 6-1; Daniel Schertenleib, Pul, def. Peter Allestad 6-1, 6-1; Svanik Bose, Pul, def. Brody Rouse 6-3, 7-6 (5).
Doubles — Jacob Estock/Dallin Davis, Che, def. Matthew Yan/Nathan Yan 2-6, 6-2, 11-9; Olin Liu/Lucas Wang, Pul, def. Zak Hammersmith/Nathan Yarbrough 6-0, 6-1; Jack Hill/Gabe Cordero, Che, def. Caleb Knight/Ace Crookston 6-1, 6-0.
Lewiston girls 4, Walla Walla 3
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Eliza Pfaff had a dominant 6-1, 6-1 No. 1 singles showing while the Bengals’ top pairing of Grace Klein and Skye VanTrease battled to a 7-6 (3), 6-3 win in doubles to lead the way as Lewiston edged Walla Walla in a nonleague team dual.
A down-to-the-wire 2-6, 6-4, 10-8 victory from Lewiston’s No. 2 doubles duo of Taylor Musser and Jessa Hartwig — a “very athletic” pair, in the words of coach Sandi Stocks — ultimately clinched the team victory.
The Bengals, who ordinarily compete as a co-ed team under Idaho rules, were playing as separate boys and girls teams under the hosts’ Washington rules.
Singles — Eliza Pfaff, Lew, def. Nevay Sanchez 6-1, 6-1; Alexis Keller, Lew, def. Eryka Cortez 6-2, 7-5; Amanda Filon, WW, def. Malley Greay 6-4, 6-4; Shayla Juhasz, WW, def. River Hoover 2-6, 7-5, 10-5..
Doubles — Grace Klein/Skye VanTrease, Lew, def. Hiromy Esquivel/Andrea Esquivel 7-6 (3), 6-3; Taylor Musser/Jessa Hartwig, Lew, def. Shannon Gonzales/Elijah Meyers 2-6, 6-4, 10-8; Zoey Foster/Clarie Wooster, WW, def. Destiny Ellenwood/Jazmyn Smith 6-4, 6-4.
Cheney girls 4, Pullman 3
PULLMAN — Former two-time state girls singles champion Rhoda Wang posted a 6-0, 6-0 shutout victory to lead Pullman in her return after a year off from high school tennis, but the Greyhounds as a team narrowly dropped a season-opening nonleague dual to larger-division opponent Cheney.
Pullman enjoyed additional straight-set singles wins in the No. 2 and No. 3 spots from Diana Gutierrez and Amy Fugh, respectively, while dropping the No. 4 match. The dual outcome hung in the balance as all three doubles contests went the three-set distance, with the visitors ultimately edging out each of them.
Singles — Rhoda Wang, Pul, def. Victoria Baycroft 6-0, 6-0; Diana Gutierrez, Pul, def. Leah Pettet 6-3, 6-1; Amy Fugh, Pul, def. Madison Anderson 6-4,6-0; Anabelle Taylor, Che, def. Brynnley Jacobs 6-2,6-1.
Doubles — Hailey Magalsky/Morgan Weathers, Che. def. Daun Park/Azriah Seeber 6-2, 3-6, 6-3; Mia Wippet/Ciara Daul, Che, def. Emerson Tippett/Shanelle Tran 2-6, 6-4, 6-1; Savannah Erickson/Claire Pettet, Che, def. Katelyn Schroeder/Retal Adbellatiffe 7-5, 5-7, 10-2.
Walla Walla boys 5, Lewiston 2
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Lewiston notched wins at the top of its lineup in both singles and doubles, but lost the rest of the contests in a nonleague team dual defeat to host Walla Walla.
The highlight match of the day came at No. 1 singles, where the Bengals’ Dylan Smith used “patient and savvy” play to “stay in the points and keep his opponent at bay,” according to coach Sandi Stocks, as he rallied to prevail 4-6, 6-3, 10-6. Lewiston’s No. 1 doubles duo of Brennan Rice and Cayden Beehler notched a more-comfortable 6-1, 6-4 victory.
Multiple matches down the line were tight, with both JJ Pacheco’s No. 2 singles contest and Sam Beckstead and Isaac Dover’s No. 2 doubles match ending in tiebreaks that went the hosts’ way.
Singles — Dylan Smith, Lew, def. Luke Higgins 4-6, 6-3, 10-6; Micah Eggert, WW, def. JJ Pacheco 6-3, 7-6 (8); Felix Leise, WW, def. Beau Beehler 6-4, 6-0; Owen Wells, WW, def. Filippo Griggio 6-4, 7-5.
Doubles — Brennan Rice/Cayden Beehler, Lew, def. Airkim-Leavitt/Wyatt Case 6-1, 6-4; David Hadley/Bryson Jushasz, WW, def. Sam Beckstead/Isaac Dover 1-6, 6-0, 10-7; Felix Chun/Simon Unck, WW, def. Hezekiah Dover/Eli Miller 6-2, 6-2.
Moscow making a splash
HAYDEN, Idaho — Opening their season at the Hayden Peak Invitational tournament, the Bears totaled eight match wins and sat in second place among a field of four in team scoring through Day 1 of competition.
The tournament concludes today.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Tigers drop a pair
In Small School Invite tournament play at Lewiston’s Airport Park, the Orofino Maniacs topped the Kendrick Tigers 23-14 before the Tigers went on to drop a tight 11-9 decision to the Lewiston freshman team.
Lyla Maetche notched three hits including a double to lead Orofino, which amassed 12 runs in the first inning alone en route to topping Kendrick.
The Tigers started strong against the Bengal freshmen, but gave way to a rally. Hayden Kimberling led Kendrick with three hits including two triples in the team’s second contest of the day.
Orofino 23, Kendrick 14
Orofino (12)02 18—23 13 0
Kendrick 402 26—14 15 1
A. Johnson and K. Mizer; H. Kimberling and K. Griffin.
Orofino hits — L. Maetche 3 (2B), H. Pederson 2, P. Davis 2 (2B), S. Beck 2, S. Olive (2B), M. Waters, H. Kizer M. Murray.
Kendrick hits — K. Eastman 3, Griffin 2, Kimberling 2, B. Clemenhagen 2, M. Proctor 2, L. Hanson, A. Casto, C. Sattler, I. Cowley.
———
Lewiston frosh 11, Kendrick 9
Kendrick 513 000— 9 12 0
Lewiston 215 30x—11 11 0
H. Kimberling and K. Griffin; L. Hernandez, H. Robins (3) and D. Whitlock.
Kendrick hits — Kimberling 3 (2 3B), L. Hanson 3 (2B), K. Griffin 2, B. Clemenhagen (2B), A. Casto, C. Sattler, M. Proctor.
Lewiston frosh hits — B. Rought 3, A. Kelley 2, L. Hernandez 2, H. Robins, O. Brinkley.