COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Warriors sweep Eastern Oregon in home baseball opener

COLLEGE ROUNDUP
Lewis-Clark State pitcher Jadon Williamson struck out 15 batters in Game 2 as the No. 24 Warriors swept Eastern Oregon 6-4 and 11-3 in their long-awaited baseball home-opening doubleheader Saturday at Harris Field.
The Warriors were boosted by Charlie Updegrave, who hit two home runs in the second game. Ike George added offense for LC State as well with four hits on the day, including a home run and a double.
On the day, LC State hit a combined total of 11 extra-base hits.
The Warriors improve their record 8-7 overall and 6-2 in Cascade Conference play.
This series will wrap up today with a doubleheader. The first game will begin at 11 a.m.
“Evan (Canfield) and Jackson (Cloud) competed on the mound and we did just enough offensively with a few timely hits,” LC State coach Jake Taylor said. “Jadon was dominant with his fastball tonight. He worked ahead and challenged their lineup.”
GAME 1
Eastern Oregon 000 121 000—4 11 1
LCSC 112 000 02x—6 10 1
Shane Sinclair, Logan Valtierra (5), Alex Farnsworth (6) and Tyler Balkenbush; Evan Canfield, Jackson Cloud (6) and Bulla Ephan.
Eastern Oregon hits — Parker Cumberlan 2 (2B), Mason Van Arsdall 2 (2B), Mario Landeros 2, Greyson McDaniel 2, Trevor Baker, Carson Gerding, Danny Burns.
Lewis-Clark State hits — Ike George 3 (HR, 2B), Jack Sheward 2 (3B), Garrett Bevacqua 2, Dominic Signorelli (2B), Abe Affholter, Bulla Ephan.
————
GAME 2
Eastern Oregon 000 000 021—3 10 1
LCSC 002 050 04x—11 12 0
Will Seslar, Sam McCauley (5), Cade Christopherson (7), Brody Noonan (8), Ryan Etzkorn (8) and Matthew Carlson; Jadon Williamson, Jace Taylor (8), Zachary Ediger (9) and Jakob Marquez. W — Williamson; L — Will Seslar.
Eastern Oregon hits — Trevor Baker 4 (2B), Greyson McDaniel 3 (2B), Parker Cumberlan, Mario Landeros, Carson Gerding.
Lewis-Clark State hits — Charlie Updegrave 3 (2 HR), Dominic Signorelli 2 (2 2B), Jakob Marquez 2 (2B), Brandon Cabrera 2, Izzy Madariaga (2B), Kai Pagan (2B), Ike George.
WSU 9, Seattle U 4
PULLMAN — Max Hartman tallied four hits to put the Cougars on top over the Redhawks.
WSU (5-9) has won five of its last six games.
The Cougars had four different players record multiple-hits and pitcher Nick Lewis allowed just two earned runs over five innings to earn his first collegiate win.
Ryan Skjonsby had two hits and three RBI. Ollie Obenour added two hits, an RBI and two runs scored.
Max Hartman extended his hitting streak to eight games and Ollie Obenour increased his on-base streak to nine games.
WSU will finish the series against Seattle U today at 12:05 p.m.
Washington State 003 022 11x—9 12 1
Seattle U 001 100 110—4 10 2
Nick Lewis, Bryce Chambers (6), Gabe Schneider (7), Rylan Haider (8) and Noah Thein; Isaac Hallam, Kaden Alberghini (5), Rowan Haynes (8), Brady Liddle (8) and Jake Wagoner. W — Lewis; L —Hallam.
WSU hits — Max Hartman 4 (2B), Ryan Skjonsby 2 (2B), Ollie Obenour 2, Gavin Roy 2, Luke Thiele, Cole Watterson.
Seattle U hits — Sam Kane 2 (2B), Jake Wagoner 2 (2B), Tyler Peterson 2, Sebastian Lopez (2B), Jared Stevenson, Brandon Stinnett, Josh Cunnigan.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Lewis-Clark State 4, Texas Wesleyan 2
ARLINGTON, Texas — LC State picked up its second straight win to close out the Texas Wesleyan Invitational.
The Warriors won four singles matches for the second contest in a row.
Giacomo Moreira earned a quick win in No. 2 singles at 6-1, 6-1, then Nell Rollin defeated his opponent in No. 3 singles 6-2, 6-2 and Cesar Coloma won his No. 6 contest 6-2, 6-2.
Senior Austin Swing dropped his first set, but then easily cruised past his opponent in the final two sets to clinch the match, 4-6, 6-1, 6-0.
Lewis-Clark State will next play against Whitworth on March 16 in Spokane.
Singles — Marcos Saltmanca, TW, def. Pablo Herrera 6-4, 6-1; Giacomo Moreira, LC, def. Elliot Hoffman 6-1, 6-1; Nell Rollin, LC, dnf. Malte Jon Sommer 6-2, 6-2; Austin Swing, LC, def. Adrian de Oliveira Andrade 4-6, 6-1, 6-0; Gautam Balakrishnan, LC, dnf. Luca Link 4-6, 7-5, 0-1; Cesar Coloma, LC, def. Fabio Martin-Abril 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles — Link/Saltmanca, TW, def. Herrera/Moreira 6-2; Jon Sommer/Hoffman, TW, def. Coloma/Rollin 6-3; Juan Pablo Naranjo/Swing, LC, vs. Martin-Abril/de Oliveira Andrade 4-5, DNF.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Our Lady of the Lake 4, Lewis-Clark State 1
ARLINGTON, Texas — LC State finished up the Texas Wesleyan Invitational with a loss.
The Warriors dual against Kansas Wesleyan was canceled and rain delayed the start of the final match against OLLU.
Naiara Montero won in both singles and doubles in the highlights of the day for the Warriors.
Montero won the lone singles match for the Warriors with a 6-1, 6-0 victory. The pairing of Montero and Carisa Lienbenberg earned a quick 6-1 win in the No. 3 doubles spot.
LC State will next face Whitworth on March 16 in Spokane.
Singles — Lucia Popluharova, OLLU, vs. Beatriz Lambru 6-4, 5-2, DNF; Millie Wileman, OLLU, def. Rayana Shah 6-1, 6-2; Alexandra Millie, OLLU, vs. Heidi Moyo 7-5, 2-0, DNF; Marie Peters, OLLU, def. Paige Noble-Lucas 6-4, 6-4; Ely Laure Ah-sou, OLLU, def. Carisa Liebenberg 6-1, 6-3; Naiara Montero, LC, def. Michaela Muller 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles — Wileman/Popluharova, OLLU, def. April Buckingham/Lambru 6-3; Peters/Millie, OLLU def. Noble-Lucas/Moyo; Liebenberg/Montero, LC, def. Laure Ah-sou/Muller 6-1.