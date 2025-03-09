COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Warriors sweep Eastern Oregon in home baseball opener

COLLEGE ROUNDUP

Lewis-Clark State pitcher Jadon Williamson struck out 15 batters in Game 2 as the No. 24 Warriors swept Eastern Oregon 6-4 and 11-3 in their long-awaited baseball home-opening doubleheader Saturday at Harris Field.

The Warriors were boosted by Charlie Updegrave, who hit two home runs in the second game. Ike George added offense for LC State as well with four hits on the day, including a home run and a double.

On the day, LC State hit a combined total of 11 extra-base hits.

The Warriors improve their record 8-7 overall and 6-2 in Cascade Conference play.

This series will wrap up today with a doubleheader. The first game will begin at 11 a.m.

“Evan (Canfield) and Jackson (Cloud) competed on the mound and we did just enough offensively with a few timely hits,” LC State coach Jake Taylor said. “Jadon was dominant with his fastball tonight. He worked ahead and challenged their lineup.”

GAME 1

Eastern Oregon 000 121 000—4 11 1

LCSC 112 000 02x—6 10 1

Shane Sinclair, Logan Valtierra (5), Alex Farnsworth (6) and Tyler Balkenbush; Evan Canfield, Jackson Cloud (6) and Bulla Ephan.

Eastern Oregon hits — Parker Cumberlan 2 (2B), Mason Van Arsdall 2 (2B), Mario Landeros 2, Greyson McDaniel 2, Trevor Baker, Carson Gerding, Danny Burns.

Lewis-Clark State hits — Ike George 3 (HR, 2B), Jack Sheward 2 (3B), Garrett Bevacqua 2, Dominic Signorelli (2B), Abe Affholter, Bulla Ephan.

————

GAME 2

Eastern Oregon 000 000 021—3 10 1

LCSC 002 050 04x—11 12 0

Will Seslar, Sam McCauley (5), Cade Christopherson (7), Brody Noonan (8), Ryan Etzkorn (8) and Matthew Carlson; Jadon Williamson, Jace Taylor (8), Zachary Ediger (9) and Jakob Marquez. W — Williamson; L — Will Seslar.

Eastern Oregon hits — Trevor Baker 4 (2B), Greyson McDaniel 3 (2B), Parker Cumberlan, Mario Landeros, Carson Gerding.

Lewis-Clark State hits — Charlie Updegrave 3 (2 HR), Dominic Signorelli 2 (2 2B), Jakob Marquez 2 (2B), Brandon Cabrera 2, Izzy Madariaga (2B), Kai Pagan (2B), Ike George.

WSU 9, Seattle U 4

PULLMAN — Max Hartman tallied four hits to put the Cougars on top over the Redhawks.

WSU (5-9) has won five of its last six games.

The Cougars had four different players record multiple-hits and pitcher Nick Lewis allowed just two earned runs over five innings to earn his first collegiate win.

Ryan Skjonsby had two hits and three RBI. Ollie Obenour added two hits, an RBI and two runs scored.