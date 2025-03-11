AREA ROUNDUP: Warriors sweep Eastern Oregon in home-opening series

The Lewis-Clark State baseball team only allowed one run all day during its doubleheader against Eastern Oregon, winning the first game 10-0 and the second contest 12-1 on Sunday at Harris Field.
No. 24 Warrior baseball came out with two run-rule victories in their home opening series. The pitching only allowed one run between the two games and the offense combined for 22 total runs.
LC State won the first game in eight innings and the second in seven frames. Ike George, Spencer Zeller, Josh Sheward and Izzy Madariaga each had three RBI on Sunday.
The wins improve Lewis-Clark State to an overall record of 10-7 and 7-2 in conference play.
LC State next will face Corban in a four-game series starting at 1 p.m. Friday at Harris Field.
Game 1
Eastern Oregon 000 000 00x—0 6 3
LC State 020 112 31x — 10 12 1
Danny Burns, Zakaia Michaels (6), Ryan Etzkorn (7) and Tyler Balkenbush; Jantzen Lucas, Robby Butenschoen and Bulla Ephan. W — Lucas; L — Burns
Eastern Oregon hits — Alex Olague 2 (2B), Tyler Balkenbush 2, Greyson McDaniel, Mason Van Arsdall.
Lewis-Clark State hits — Izzy Madariaga 3 (2B), Ike George 3 (2B), Spencer Zeller (2B), Charlie Updegrave (2B), Evan Overmars (2B), Bulla Ephan (2B), Dominic Signorelli, Abe Affholter.
Game 2
Eastern Oregon 000 100 0—1 4 3
LC State 151 005 x—12 7 1
T Zander, R Stamps (3), J Butler (4), Harper (6); Joey Estrada, Jake Green (5), Levi Anderson (6), Zak Sullivan (7). W — Estrada; L — Zander.
Eastern Oregon hits — Greyson McDaniel 2 (3B), G Gerding 2 (2B).
Lewis-Clark State hits — Gerret Bevacqua 2, Jack Sheward (HR), Ike George, Charlie Updegrave, Izzy Madariaga, Evan Overmars.
Seattle U 12, Washington St. 10
PULLMAN — Trailing by eight at the start of the ninth inning, Washington State plated six but fell short of the comeback as Seattle University stole Game 3 of the series from the Cougs.
WSU beat Seattle U 6-4 on Friday and 9-4 on Saturday.
The Redhawks dialed up a two-out double and two triples back-to-back-to-back to build a 7-3 fifth-inning lead.
Ten Cougars registered a hit, including four in the ninth inning but it was not enough to combat Seattle U’s 10 extra-base knocks.
WSU will play at Oregon State at 5:35 p.m. today.
SU 102 132 201—12 14 0
WSU 120 000 106—10 13 1
Hagler, Ishikawa (2), Curry (8), Liddle (9) and Wagoner; Tedesco, Stowe (4), Robinson (5), Fleck (6), Derr (7), Chandler (9) and Cresswell, Myers (8).
SU hits — Hunter 3 (2 2B), Wagoner 3 (2B), Lopez 2 (2B, 3B), Kane (HR), Ishikawa (2B), Peterson (2B), Harmon (2B), Stevenson (3B), Feliciano.
WSU hits — Cresswell 2 (2B), Skjonsby 2, Johnstone 2, Obenour (2B), Hartman (2B), Weise, Roy, Myers, Watterson, Shull.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho 7, Portland St. 0
MOSCOW — The Vandals swept the Vikings to improve to 10-2 overall.
Idaho snagged the doubles point by winning all three duals.
Diana Khaydarshina and Valentina Rodas battled through three-set duals. They both won their third set 10-7. Annabel Davis, Hanna Koprowska, Naomi Schraeder and Chenyue Xu swept their opponents.
Singles — Diana Khaydarshina, UI, def. Nika Beukers 6-4, 4-6, 10-7; Annabel Davis, UI, def. Hana Abdelhamid 6-2, 6-4; Hanna Koprowska def. Nene Uemura 6-4, 6-2; Naomi Schraeder, UI, def. Scarlett Perkins 6-4, 6-2; Valentina Rodas, UI, def. Kasumi Hirayama 6-4, 1-6, 10-7, Chenyue Xu, UI, def. Ayra Salim 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles — Lena Beckx/Ida Johansson, UI, def. Beukers, Uemura 6-3; Schraeder, Rodas, UI, def. Abdelhamid, Perkins 6-3; Koprowska, Khaydarshina, UI, def. Hirayama/Salim 6-1.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho, Lewis-Clark State in two collegiate matches
BANDON, Ore. — After two days of play, Idaho sits at 12 in the Vandal-hosted Bandon Dunes Championship. The field includes first-ranked Oregon, second-ranked Boise State, eighth-ranked San Jose State and more golf teams.
Lewis-Clark State earned a spot in the championship round of the Bandon Crossings Collegiate match play tournament with a 3.5-0.5 victory over Sampson in Monday’s semifinal. The Warriors will take on a Cascade Conference opponent in Southern Oregon in the championship round starting at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Pullman boys third, girls fifth at Walla Walla Invitational
The Pullman boys opened their season with a 301 for a third-place finish at the 18-team Walla Walla Invitational at Wine Valley Golf Club in Walla Walla.
The Greyhound girls tied for fifth among eight scoring teams.
The top golfers for the Pullman boys were Parker Legreid with a 71 and Trae Fredrickson right behind him with a 72. They finished sixth and seventh, respectively.
Faith Sampson’s 88 slotted her into eighth place in the girls tourney.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Cheney 295, 2. Gonzaga Prep 296, 3. Pullman 301, 4. Richland 307, 5. Mead 309, T6. Walla Walla 316, T6. Ridgeline 316, 8. Lewis and Clark 317, 9. Chiawana 321, 10. Hanford 331, 11. Pasco 333, 12. Mt. Spokane 349, 13. Kennewick 352, 14. Southridge 355, 15. Hermiston 377, 16. Ferris 388.
Pullman scores — 6. Parker Legreid 71, 7. Trae Fredrickson 72, 16. Parker Lee 75, 44. Karson Dunlap 83, 74. Brandon Brown 95.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Gonzaga Prep 349, 2. Lewis and Clark 370, 3. Ridgeline 382, T5. Pullman 412, T5. West Valley 412, 7. Hermiston 414, 8. Kennewick.
Pullman scores — 8. Faith Sampson 88, 17. Emma Bobo 100, 24. Alanis Bobo 108, 33. Isabelle Brinkman 116.