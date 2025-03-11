AREA ROUNDUP: Warriors sweep Eastern Oregon in home-opening series

The Lewis-Clark State baseball team only allowed one run all day during its doubleheader against Eastern Oregon, winning the first game 10-0 and the second contest 12-1 on Sunday at Harris Field.

No. 24 Warrior baseball came out with two run-rule victories in their home opening series. The pitching only allowed one run between the two games and the offense combined for 22 total runs.

LC State won the first game in eight innings and the second in seven frames. Ike George, Spencer Zeller, Josh Sheward and Izzy Madariaga each had three RBI on Sunday.

The wins improve Lewis-Clark State to an overall record of 10-7 and 7-2 in conference play.

LC State next will face Corban in a four-game series starting at 1 p.m. Friday at Harris Field.

Game 1

Eastern Oregon 000 000 00x—0 6 3

LC State 020 112 31x — 10 12 1

Danny Burns, Zakaia Michaels (6), Ryan Etzkorn (7) and Tyler Balkenbush; Jantzen Lucas, Robby Butenschoen and Bulla Ephan. W — Lucas; L — Burns

Eastern Oregon hits — Alex Olague 2 (2B), Tyler Balkenbush 2, Greyson McDaniel, Mason Van Arsdall.

Lewis-Clark State hits — Izzy Madariaga 3 (2B), Ike George 3 (2B), Spencer Zeller (2B), Charlie Updegrave (2B), Evan Overmars (2B), Bulla Ephan (2B), Dominic Signorelli, Abe Affholter.

Game 2

Eastern Oregon 000 100 0—1 4 3

LC State 151 005 x—12 7 1

T Zander, R Stamps (3), J Butler (4), Harper (6); Joey Estrada, Jake Green (5), Levi Anderson (6), Zak Sullivan (7). W — Estrada; L — Zander.

Eastern Oregon hits — Greyson McDaniel 2 (3B), G Gerding 2 (2B).

Lewis-Clark State hits — Gerret Bevacqua 2, Jack Sheward (HR), Ike George, Charlie Updegrave, Izzy Madariaga, Evan Overmars.

Seattle U 12, Washington St. 10

PULLMAN — Trailing by eight at the start of the ninth inning, Washington State plated six but fell short of the comeback as Seattle University stole Game 3 of the series from the Cougs.

WSU beat Seattle U 6-4 on Friday and 9-4 on Saturday.

The Redhawks dialed up a two-out double and two triples back-to-back-to-back to build a 7-3 fifth-inning lead.

Ten Cougars registered a hit, including four in the ninth inning but it was not enough to combat Seattle U’s 10 extra-base knocks.

WSU will play at Oregon State at 5:35 p.m. today.

SU 102 132 201—12 14 0

WSU 120 000 106—10 13 1