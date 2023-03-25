LOS ANGELES — The Washington State baseball team is badly in need of a win. The Cougars’ slump, particularly on offense, continued Friday.
USC tallied at least one run in the final seven innings to take down Washington State 13-3 in the opener of a Pac-12 Conference three-game series at Dedeaux Field.
Nick Lopez went 4-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and three RBI for the Trojans (12-8-1, 5-2), who outhit the Cougars 16-5. Cole Gabrielson went 3-for-4 with a double, four runs scored and an RBI. Austin Overn went 3-for-5 with a double and three runs scored. Carson Wells went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI. Ethan Hedges went 2-for-3 with four RBI.
Junior first baseman Sam Brown went 2-for-4 with a two-run first-inning home run for Washington State (14-7, 3-4), which has lost four consecutive games and five of six overall.
Tyler Stromsborg (2-1) allowed four hits, one walk and two earned runs in seven innings to pick up the victory. He struck out 10.
Senior right-hander Dakota Hawkins (2-3) was tagged with the loss. He allowed nine hits, two walks and six runs, five earned, in the first 4ž innings. He struck out three.
With the Cougars up 2-0, the Trojans started to cut into their deficit with single runs in the third and the fourth innings. Wells had a two-out single that scored Bryce Martin-Grudzielank, who tripled to lead off the third. Connor Aoki then produced a run on a bunt single and an error in the fourth to tie it.
USC then scored four times in the fifth to take the lead for good. Lopez singled home a pair of runs with two outs, and Ethan Hedges followed with a two-run double.
USC blew the game open with a five-run sixth inning. Ryan Jackson got aboard on a sacrifice bunt and a throwing error that produced a run. Gabrielson, Lopez and Hedges all came through with two-out, RBI hits that made it 11-2 Trojans.
Wells had an RBI sacrifice fly in the seventh for USC, and Hedges produced another run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth.
Sophomore catcher Will Cresswell had an two-out RBI single in the ninth for WSU to cap the scoring.
The two teams resume their series at 6:30 p.m. today.
Washington State 200 000 001—3 5 3
USC 001 145 11x—13 16 0
Hawkins, Wilford (5), Cottrell (6), Orr (7), Miller (8) and Cresswell; Stromsborg, Johnson (8), Hoopingamer (9) and Co. Aoki. W — Stromsborg. L — Hawkins.