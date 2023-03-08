Washington State baseball manufactures win against Seattle U.

Washington State's Max Hartman congratulates Cam Magee during Tuesday's nonconference game against Seattle at Bailey-Brayton Field.

PULLMAN — The Washington State baseball team didn’t need the big hit to continue its best start in 43 years. All the Cougars needed to do was to manufacture some offense.

Sophomore third baseman Cam Magee had three of Washington State’s nine hits, including two doubles, and two runs scored Tuesday as the Cougars downed Seattle 8-2 in a nonconference game at Bailey-Brayton Field.

