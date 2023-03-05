PULLMAN — For as much as Friday’s home opener was a bit of a nailbiter, Saturday’s second game of a three-game nonconference series for Washington State’s baseball team was a laugher ... in the Cougars’ direction.
Sophomore catcher Jacob Morrow went 4-for-6 with a double, a home run and four RBI as Washington State rolled past Southern Indiana 12-5 before 1,100 fans at Bailey-Brayton Field.
“He’s had a great week,” Cougars coach Brian Green said. “He’s swinging the bat really well. He’s balanced. He’s hitting a lot of pitches right now, and that was (dating) back to last week. Jacob’s done a tremendous job this weekend.”
Junior outfielder Bryce Matthews went 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBI for the Cougars (9-1), who outhit the Screaming Eagles 13-10. Junior first baseman Sam Brown went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI. Senior designated hitter Jacob McKeon went 2-for-3 with three runs scored.
Nolan Cook was 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Southern Indiana (5-5). Lucas McNew was 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI.
Sophomore right-hander Connor Wilford (1-0) allowed four hits and an earned run in 2ž innings of relief to pick up the win for WSU, which matched its start from two seasons ago.
Caleb Meeks (1-1) was saddled with the loss. He allowed two hits, five walks and four runs, all earned, in 2ž innings. Meeks struck out one.
The Screaming Eagles took a 3-0 lead after scoring two runs in the second and one in the third. Cook hit a two-run, two-out homer to left in the second. In the third, Evan Kahre singled, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and an error, then scored an out later on a double steal.
The Cougars tallied four in their half of the third to take the lead for good. Morrow lined a one-out, two-run homer to left. WSU loaded the bases for Matthews, who singled home a pair of runs for a 4-3 advantage.
The Cougars then scored one in the fifth and two in the sixth to take a 7-3 lead. Senior outfielder Greg Fuchs led off the fifth with a single, moved to second on a wild pitch, advanced to third on a ground out and scored on a wild pitch. McKeon had a one-out single in the sixth, then Brown smacked a two-run homer to right.
Southern Indiana got one of those runs back in the top of the seventh on McNew’s two-out single to left. However, Washington State scored four more runs to put it away.
Matthews hit a one-out triple, then senior second baseman Jacob Harvey singled him home. An out later, junior outfielder Jonah Advincula walked and moved to second on a wild pitch. McKeon was hit by a pitch, and the runners each advanced a base on another wild pitch. Brown walked to load the bases, then Morrow doubled home two runs. After a walk to Fuchs re-loaded the bases, sophomore third baseman Elijah Hainline walked to force in a run to give the Cougars a commanding 11-4 advantage.
Brown’s two-out single to right-center scored Matthews for the final WSU run in the eighth, and Tucker Ebest had a one-out RBI single in the ninth for the Screaming Eagles to produce the final margin.
The two teams conclude the three-game series at 1:05 p.m. today.
Southern Indiana 021 000 101—5 10 0
Washington St. 004 012 41x—12 13 2
Meeks, Hendrixson (3), Sweeney (5), Robinson (6), Anderson (7), Harris (7) and McNew; Kaelber, Wilford (5), Orr (8), Cottrell (9) and Morrow. W — Wilford. L — Meeks.