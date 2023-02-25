Washington State baseball shows mortality after all

SAN DIEGO — After a series of crazy blowouts to start the season, the Washington State baseball team proved it was mortal Friday with an 8-3 loss to UC Irvine to start the day at the Tony Gwynn Classic.
Then, the Cougs went back to their big-hitting ways, trouncing San Diego State 14-1 to improve to 5-1 on the season.
The Cougars already have racked up 71 runs in their first six outings, an average of 11.8 runs per game.
“Proud of our guys,” fourth-year WSU coach Brian Green said. “You face your first loss and we get an opportunity on a long day to bounce back and they did that and they did it well.”
WSU senior first baseman Jacob McKeon had a two-run home run and five RBI in the second game, sophomore catcher Will Cresswell had a solo blast in the first game and senior right-hander Caden Kaelber improved to 2-0 with seven strikeouts against the Aztecs.
In the first game, UC Irvine (5-0) found a way to slow down the Cougars’ big bats, which had scored as many as 22 and 17 runs this past weekend against Villanova and UC Riverside, respectively.
WSU saw its early 1-0 lead disappear after UC Irvine, picked to finish second in the Big West Conference, scored in three consecutive innings and answered Cougar rallies in the seventh and eighth innings with two in the seventh and three in the eighth.
The Anteaters never had a bigger inning than their two-run seventh, but they didn’t need one. Pitcher David Vizcaino struck out five in seven innings and picked up the win for UC Irvine, which featured a balanced showing at the plate.
In the second game, the Cougar offense exploded for an eight-run fourth and didn’t look back against struggling SDSU (0-5). Junior Sam Brown and senior outfielder Greg Fuchs each drove in three runs and senior infielder Jacob Harvey tallied two hits and scored two runs.
Kaelber was impressive for the second straight start, allowing just one earned run and striking out seven in six innings to earn the win.
“Kaelber set the tone on the mound and he’s throwing a ton of strikes,” Green said. “There was good defense behind him. And then offensively we were grinding at bats, got into a high pitch count on their starter and then we were able to bust through there with a couple of big hits.”
The big fourth inning got started with a run-scoring single from sophomore Cam Magee and an RBI squeeze bunt by Harvey. McKeon later drew a bases-loaded walk, Brown doubled in two runs with a shot to left-center field and Fuchs capped the inning with an opposite-field three-run double down the left field line for a 10-0 lead.
The Cougars will take a day off today because of weather before resuming play at 6 p.m. Pacific on Sunday against UC San Diego at Triton Ballpark.
“Coming off the Game 1 loss we really just wanted to come out with some energy, get after it,” McKeon said. “We wanted to really hammer the fastball. For us, it’s one of our few keys and I feel like we stuck to that.”
Washington State 100 000 110—3 7 2
UC Irvine 001 110 23x—8 11 2
Hawkings, Baughn (4), Farland (8), Cottrell (8) and Cresswell; Vizcaino, Brooks (8), King (8) and Garcia-Pacheco. W — Vizcaino (2-0). L — Hawkins (1-1). S — King (3).
———
Washington St. 101 820 002—14 10 2
San Diego State 000 001 000—1 5 4
Kaelber, Spencer (7), Grillo (9) and Morrow; Fondtain, Araiza (4), Serrano (5) and Ruiz, Whittle. W — Kaelber (2-0). L — Fondtain (0-1).