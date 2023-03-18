Washington State baseball wins opener of series against Oregon

Washington State senior right-hander Dakota Hawkins struck out 10 in a 7-1 Pac-12 Conference win Friday against Oregon at Bailey-Brayton Field.

 WSU Athletics

PULLMAN — All three facets of the game came together for the Washington State baseball team Friday. It’s a continuation of what has been the Cougars’ best start to a season in more than a decade.

Senior designated hitter Jacob McKeon and sophomore catcher Will Cresswell each hit home runs as 20th-ranked Washington State poured it on in a 7-1 Pac-12 Conference victory against Oregon before 1,183 fans at Bailey-Brayton Field.

