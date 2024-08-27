PULLMAN — As Dean Janikowski’s kick sailed through the air following the Cougars’ sixth touchdown to lead Hawaii 42-10, Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” was cut off over the stadium speakers making space for the WSU faithful.

“So good, so good, so good,” the homecoming crowd, which included over 25,000 Coug fans who had found their way back home, shouted.

It was that kind of joyful day for the Cougars, who were “so good” that they scored six touchdowns, forced three turnovers and beat the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors 42-10 on Saturday at Gesa Field in Pullman.

WSU improved to 6-1 and earned bowl game eligibility eight weeks into the season.

Cougar defense gets three turnovers

Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager completed his first five passes for 55 total yards on the opening drive for the Rainbow Warriors (2-5).

Then, WSU sophomore defensive tackle Ansel Din-Mbuh was the final punch in a swarm of WSU pass rushers who overwhelmed Schager on third-and-goal. Schager first appeared to have evaded the crusade of Cougars as he galloped two steps to his right before falling to the turf. The Aledo, Texas, product’s hit on a Dallas-raised quarterback was Din-Mbuh’s first career sack.

WSU contained Hawaii to 300 total yards with 196 through the air and 104 on the ground.

“Obviously a really good job by the defense,” Dickert said. “Bend, but don’t break at its finest. You can find a way to get some takeaways, play fast, set up the offense.”

The WSU pass rush kept the Rainbow Warriors on their toes and notched three sacks, five QB hits and two forced fumbles.

Altogether, WSU forced three turnovers and scored on the drive after each one.

WSU cornerback Jamorri Colson, playing his second game of the season after sitting out the first five with a broken jaw, laid a hit on Hawaii wide receiver Nick Cenacle and knocked the ball to the turf for teammate Kapena Gushiken to grab.

The Cougars’ second fumble recovery and third forced turnover came courtesy of Portland State transfer Parker McKenna, who sprinted unguarded down the field, sacking Schager and knocking the ball out of his hands. WSU defensive lineman Bryson Lamb, who earned a scholarship last week, leapt on the loose ball.

The Cougars’ second turnover and lone interception of the game belonged to linebacker Buddah Al-Uqdah. The third-year sophomore totaled five tackles, a pass breakup and an interception on a standout day.

In the first quarter, Al-Uqdah shoestring tackled Schager on second down and tipped his pass on third down, forcing Hawaii to kick a field goal, which it missed.

In the second quarter, Al-Uqdah stepped in front of a pass, intercepted it and returned it 26 yards to the Hawaii 34.

“We made it a competition in our linebacker room about who can get the most interceptions. KT (Kyle Thornton) always tries to argue that (my pick against Colorado) doesn’t count,” Al-Uqdah said. “He can’t say anything now.”

WSU coach Jake Dickert said that Al-Uqdah had early success and struggled to contribute at that level consistently, but has been putting in the effort to earn a day like Saturday.

“I think he’s relaxed a little bit. He’s comfortable in his job. He’s a physical presence. It’s really a joy to be around,” Dickert said. “He keeps getting better and better, and just another one of our young players that’s just exciting to see him keep growing.”

Mateer’s five-touchdown day

After two shaky passing performances in Boise and Fresno, Dickert and his staff used homecoming as a chance to play to Mateer’s strengths.

“We narrowed the menu down a little bit to the things that he’s really confident in,” Dickert said.