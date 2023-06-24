Washington State guard Powell inks with Miami Heat

AREA ROUNDUP
Former Washington men’s basketball player Justin Powell inked an agreement with the Miami Heat to play in July’s NBA Summer League, the organization announced Friday.
The guard becomes the second WSU player to sign an NBA deal in the 2023 draft class after Mouhammed Gueye was selected with the 39th pick by the Charlotte Hornets and was later traded to the Atlanta Hawks.
Powell started all 34 games for WSU last season where he averaged 10.4 points per game, good enough for third-best on the team. He also averaged 2.8 assists per outing.
The undrafted signee ranked second in the Pac-12 in 3-point percentage (46%) and led the team with 78 made triples.
Powell paced the Cougars with 96 assists and dished out a career-high 12 in WSU’s season-opening 83-61 win over Texas State on Nov. 7. The 12 assists were the most by a Coug in a season opener since the stat became official during the 1985-86 season.
In 15 games, Powell did not commit a single turnover while having three games with seven or more assists with no turnovers.
Powell finished his one season at WSU with 352 points and helped lead the Cougars to a second-consecutive National Invitation Tournament appearance.
He began his college career at Auburn and transfered to Tennessee for his sophomore season before ending up in Pullman.
The 2023 NBA Summer League begins July 3 in Sacramento. Miami will play twice in the California Classic before continuing to Summer League games in Las Vegas from July 7-17.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALLRiver City Navy 13, Lewis-Clark Cubs 9
WALLA WALLA — The Lewis-Clark Cubs fell to River City Navy in the first game of the Walla Walla Sweet Onion Tournament.
The Cubs outhit River City 12-9, but couldn’t get out of their own way, committing five errors.
Lewis-Clark was able to get some timely hits out of Ethan Gilmore, who finished 2-for-4 with a team-high three RBI.
Brighton Schumacher led at the dish going 3-for-4.
Gilmore also got the start on the mound where he pitched one inning and allowed two runs on no hits while striking out one.
Lewis-Clark 113 004 0—9 12 5
River City 510 057 x—13 9 1
E. Gilmore, J. Estlund (2), G. Hiebert (5) and T. Green. L. Webster, G. Loen (2), T. McKoy (5) and A. Hannon-Renteria.
Lewis-Clark hits — B. Schumacher 3, Z. Babacigno 2 (3B), E. Gilmore 2, T. Roberts, T. Green, R. Stamper, J. Estlund, G. Hiebert.
River City hits — G. Loen 2 (3B, 2B), S. Moore 2 (2B), E. Praino 2, B. Taylor (2B), A. Chvedov, Hannon-Renteria.
Northern Lakes Mountaineers 9-10, Orofino Merchants 3-4
COEUR D’ALENE — The Orofino Merchants dropped both games of its doubleheader to the Northern Lakes Mountaineers.
Orofino struggled at the plate, only coming out with 10 hits throughout the twinbill. Jaeger Tondevold was the lone Merchant to record multiple hits, notching two in the nightcap.
Drew Hannah absorbed the loss on the mound in the first game. He pitched four and 2/3 innings and allowed nine runs on six hits while striking out four.
GAME 1
Orofino 000 100 2—3 4 3
Northern Lakes 100 080 x—9 6 4
D. Hannah, B. Barlow (4) and A. Olive. K. Wells and J. Cooksey.
Orofino hits — J. Wicks (2B), A. Olive, I. Rigney, K. Phillips.
Northern Lakes hits — R. Ellwood 2 (3B), G. Allaway (2B), Cooksey, C. Lenz, T. Gallimore.
GAME 2
Orofino 202 000 0—4 6 3
Northern Lakes 600 220 x—10 11 2
A. Olive, B. Barlow (1), J. Wicks (3) and K. Phillips; A. Olive (1). G. Allaway, C. Mason (4) and Cooksey.
Orofino hits — J. Tondevold 2, D. Barlow 2, A. Olive.
Northern Lakes hits — C. Mason 2 (2B), A. Horn 2, C. Lenz 2, C. Pemberton 2, K. Wells, Gallimore.
