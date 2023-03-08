There’s no bigger boost of motivation for the Washington State men’s basketball team heading into the Pac-12 tournament than the one it received from the team it shares its gym with.
The Cougar women completed a Cinderella run to become first-time Pac-12 champions Sunday with their 65-61 win against UCLA, doing it as a No. 7 seed.
Now, the fifth-seeded Cougar men (16-15, 11-9 Pac-12) will try to start their own improbable run when they tip off against 12th-seeded Cal (3-28, 2-18) at 2:30 p.m. today (Pac-12 Network) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
“We watched the second half before we practiced on Sunday and our guys were into it,” WSU men’s coach Kyle Smith said. “Obviously, we share the same gym space for practice and that (stuff); we know each other well. And really, there’s not a harder working team or coach or more deserving team than that team.”
Smith joked that his Cougars are “behind” because he arrived only one year after women’s coach Kamie Ethridge came to Pullman yet her Cougars already are headed to their third consecutive NCAA tournament.
But the Cougar men have quietly put together a solid end to their own regular season.
Streaking at the right time
WSU enters the postseason on a six-game winning streak, including a 63-57 victory against the Golden Bears on Feb. 25.
It’s the longest Pac-12 winning streak of Smith’s tenure and the longest conference winning streak since getting six straight in 1992-93 under coach Kelvin Sampson.
The Cougars beat the Pac-12’s last-place team twice during the regular season. But Smith still considers it a challenge.
“The reality is I think Cal, although they haven’t had the wins to show for it, they played really well against Oregon State (in a 69-66 loss Saturday), and they cause a lot of problems because they’re so big and athletic.”
The Golden Bears were paced by junior guard Devin Askew (15.5 points per game), before he went down with a season-ending injury 13 games into the season. Senior 7-foot-1 center Lars Thiemann (9.5 points, 5.5 rebounds) is the leading scorer on a team that has no active double-digit players.
WSU’s even-keeled Pac-12 honorees
One big reason for WSU’s late-season surge is the composure of leaders TJ Bamba and Mouhamed Gueye.
Gueye, a sophomore forward, was picked as a first-team All-Pac-12 honoree after leading the conference with 15 double-doubles. He is averaging 14.5 points per game (ninth in the Pac-12) and 8.7 rebounds per contest (second in Pac-12).
Bamba, a junior guard, was named a third-team honoree, although Smith thinks he could’ve been on the second team and also should’ve been picked to the all-defensive team.
Bamba has emerged as WSU’s leading scorer at 15.7 points per game, eighth in the conference. He’s coming off a career-high 36 points in the team’s regular-season finale Thursday at Washington.
“Mouhamed and TJ are just even-keeled, well-balanced human beings and they’re just bought in to improving, and you can see how much better they got over the course of the year,” Smith said. “Our guys really look up to both those guys.”