SportsOctober 17, 2024

AREA ROUNDUP: Washington State picked to finish second in WCC in women’s hoops

Washington State guard Eleonora Villa (10) pushes past Toledo Rockets forward Nan Garcia (1) in a drive for the net during a WBIT game March 28 in Pullman.,
Washington State guard Eleonora Villa (10) pushes past Toledo Rockets forward Nan Garcia (1) in a drive for the net during a WBIT game March 28 in Pullman.,Liesbeth Powers/Daily News

AREA ROUNDUP

In its first season in the West Coast Conference, the Washington State women’s basketball team was picked to finish second in the league behind Gonzaga in the preseason poll released Wednesday, it was announced.

The Cougars also had two players named to the preaseason all-conference team: senior guard Tara Wallack and sophomore guard Eleonora Villa.

WSU will face Lewis-Clark State in an exhibition game at noon Sunday in Beasley Coliseum in Pullman. The Cougs begin the regular season Nov. 4 against Eastern Washington in Pullman, while the Warriors will follow the game with another exhibition against Idaho on Oct. 25.

WSU is coming off a year in which it earned a WBIT semifinal berth in its last season in the Pac-12.

Wallack posted 19 double-digit scoring games to average 10.5 points per game last year as a junior, along with 4.4 rebounds per game. She shot 45.7 percent from the field (133-291) and 35.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Villa was named to the All-Pac-12 freshman team after posting one of the greatest freshman seasons in program history. Some of her marks included finishing first among Cougar freshmen all-time in double-digit scoring games (29), second in consecutive double-digit scoring games (13), second in total points (463), eighth in points per game (12.9), first in minutes played (1,199), second in made field goals (179), sixth in attempted field goals (411), third in made 3s (54) and fifth in assists (81).

WCC Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll

Place Team First Place Points

1. Gonzaga (5) 92

2. Washington State (2) 91

3. Portland (2) 84

4. Oregon State (2) 77

5. Pacific 63

6. San Francisco 53

7. Santa Clara 43

8. Saint Mary’s 39

9. San Diego 28

10. LMU 20

11. Pepperdine 15

WCC Women’s Basketball Preseason Team

Name Yr. Pos. School

Maisie Burnham Sr. G Portland

Debora dos Santos Sr. F USF

Yvonne Ejim 5th F Gonzaga

Maud Huijbens Gr. F Gonzaga

Anaya James Sr. G Pacific

AJ Marotte Sr. G OSU

Olivia Pollerd Sr. F Santa Clara

Emme Shearer Sr. G Portland

Eleonora Villa So. G WSU

Tara Wallack Sr. G WSU

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

WSU adds Louisiana Tech to 2025 schedule

Washington State has added Louisiana Tech to its 2025 football schedule, the school announced Wednesday.

The one-time game against the Bulldogs is slated for Nov. 15, 2025, at Gesa Field, and will be the first meeting between the two teams.

It also marks the first game against a Conference USA opponent since WSU and SMU met during the 2010 season in Dallas.

The addition of Louisiana Tech to the 2025 schedule marks the eighth announced opponent for next season. Previously, the Cougars had announced home contests against Idaho, San Diego State, Washington and Oregon State, while WSU will travel to Ole Miss, North Texas and Virginia.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Genesee finishes regular season undefeated in league

CRAIGMONT — The Bulldogs swept all six sets of a doubleheader to finish undefeated in the Whitepine League (20-3, 10-0).

Genesee halted the Highland Huskies of Craigmont (0-15, 0-10) by set scores of 25-10, 25-9, 25-17 and pillaged the Patriots of St. John Bosco (6-10, 5-4) by set scores of 25-12, 25-21, 25-17.

Genesee coach Pete Crowley said he was proud of how his team responded to one of their best hitters in Makayla Herman being unable to play.

Chloe Grieser paced the Bulldogs with 10 kills versus Highland and 18 against St. John Bosco. Alia Wareham slammed six aces versus Highland, Rylie Baysinger served 21-of-21 in one of the matches and Kendra Meyer dished out 33 assists against St. John Bosco.

Kubs clobber Wildcats

LAPWAI — Kamiah swept Lapwai by set scores of 25-19, 25-23, 25-10. Emma Krogh posted 18 kills and four aces to catapult the (11-8, 9-5) Kubs to the win.

“I think we just kept our head in the game,” Kamiah coach Jackie Landmark said. “Was able to finish the second set pretty strong.”

JV Kamiah def Lapwai 2-1

