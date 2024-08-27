AREA ROUNDUP

In its first season in the West Coast Conference, the Washington State women’s basketball team was picked to finish second in the league behind Gonzaga in the preseason poll released Wednesday, it was announced.

The Cougars also had two players named to the preaseason all-conference team: senior guard Tara Wallack and sophomore guard Eleonora Villa.

WSU will face Lewis-Clark State in an exhibition game at noon Sunday in Beasley Coliseum in Pullman. The Cougs begin the regular season Nov. 4 against Eastern Washington in Pullman, while the Warriors will follow the game with another exhibition against Idaho on Oct. 25.

WSU is coming off a year in which it earned a WBIT semifinal berth in its last season in the Pac-12.

Wallack posted 19 double-digit scoring games to average 10.5 points per game last year as a junior, along with 4.4 rebounds per game. She shot 45.7 percent from the field (133-291) and 35.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Villa was named to the All-Pac-12 freshman team after posting one of the greatest freshman seasons in program history. Some of her marks included finishing first among Cougar freshmen all-time in double-digit scoring games (29), second in consecutive double-digit scoring games (13), second in total points (463), eighth in points per game (12.9), first in minutes played (1,199), second in made field goals (179), sixth in attempted field goals (411), third in made 3s (54) and fifth in assists (81).

WCC Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll

Place Team First Place Points

1. Gonzaga (5) 92

2. Washington State (2) 91

3. Portland (2) 84

4. Oregon State (2) 77

5. Pacific 63

6. San Francisco 53

7. Santa Clara 43

8. Saint Mary’s 39

9. San Diego 28

10. LMU 20

11. Pepperdine 15

WCC Women’s Basketball Preseason Team

Name Yr. Pos. School

Maisie Burnham Sr. G Portland

Debora dos Santos Sr. F USF