Washington State primed for start of spring camp

Washington State head coach Jake Dickert talks to his team following the Crimson and Gray game in Pullman on Saturday.

 August Frank/Tribune

While much of the sports world is immersed in the heroics and heartbreaks of March Madness basketball, or tuning in to early season baseball excitement, there’s another sport ready to quietly take the practice field.

Spring football practice returns today for Washington State, the second spring camp under WSU coach Jake Dickert.

