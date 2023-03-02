LAS VEGAS — The seventh-seeded Washington State women’s basketball team came back from a first-half deficit to beat 10th-seeded California 61-49 in the first round of the Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament Wednesday at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

Neither team was able to find a clear advantage against the other in the first quarter, and the Bears owned a 10-9 lead going into the second. That’s where California (13-17) built the first real advantage of the game.

