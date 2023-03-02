Washington State center Jessica Clarke, left, attempts to block the shot of California guard Jayda Curry during the second half of Wednesday’s Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament first-round game in Las Vegas.
Associated Press
Washington State guard Astera Tuhina, left, looks to pass as California guard Kemery Martin defends during the second half of Wednesday’s Pac-12 women’s basketball first-round game.
LAS VEGAS — The seventh-seeded Washington State women’s basketball team came back from a first-half deficit to beat 10th-seeded California 61-49 in the first round of the Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament Wednesday at Michelob ULTRA Arena.
Neither team was able to find a clear advantage against the other in the first quarter, and the Bears owned a 10-9 lead going into the second. That’s where California (13-17) built the first real advantage of the game.
The Cougars’ shooting was worse in the second than in the first, as they made just 25% from the field. The Bears got hot, meanwhile, making 61.5% in building a 27-21 halftime edge.
The lone solace for WSU (20-10) in the first half was All-Pac-12 selection Charlisse Leger-Walker, who accounted for 12 of the Cougars’ points.
“(Cal was) certainly the most aggressive team in the first half,” Washington State coach Kamie Ethridge said. “They really made it hard for us to find any kind of offense.”
The third quarter proved more fruitful for Washington State, which turned the tide on Cal with an 8-for-11 effort shooting, holding the Golden Bears to a 5-for-14 mark in the same period.
Thanks to that effort, the Cougars outscored Cal 23-15 in the quarter and held a slim 44-42 lead going to the fourth. WSU then finished things with a 17-7 spurt in the final stanza.
“I think coming out in the second half and having the sets and just kind of spreading the ball a lot more,” Ethridge said of improvements her team made at halftime. “Getting good looks, seeing what they’re doing on the on-ball screens, if they’re switching, and really punishing them for their defensive schemes if they were switching.”
Leger-Walker paced Washington State with 23 points to go with six rebounds and two assists. Senior center Bella Murekatete recorded a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double.
California was led with 16 points from Jayda Curry.
The Cougars next play at 6 p.m. today at the same site in the quarterfinal round against No. 3 Utah.
3-point goals — California 1-10 (Curry 1-4, Martin 0-1, Ortiz 0-1, Mastrov 0-1, McIntosh 0-3), Washington State 2-19 (Leger-Walker 1-4, Tuhina 1-4, Motuga 0-2, Wallack 0-2, Teder 0-7). Rebounds — California 33 (Onyiah 8), Washington State 40 (Murekatete 12). Assists — California 7 (Ortiz 3), Washington State 13 (Tuhina 4). Total fouls — California 15, Washington State 13. A — N/A.