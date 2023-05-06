Washington State scores transfer, 3-star recruit

Washington State coach Jake Dickert reacts to a blocked field goal attempt by Central Michigan during the second half of the Sun Bowl NCAA college football game in El Paso, Texas, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
The Washington State football team dipped into the transfer portal to bolster a position group that was in need of immediate help, landing a defensive tackle who has plenty of experience playing in the Pac-12.
Colorado transfer Na’im Rodman signed with WSU on Friday. He has one season of eligibility remaining.
Rodman appeared in 42 games for the Buffaloes between 2019-22, making 19 starts.
The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder started 10 games and logged 18 tackles last year. Rodman had his most productive campaign in 2021, recording 23 tackles — 4.5 for loss — and 1.5 sacks.
Rodman came to Colorado as a three-star recruit out of St. John Bosco in Southern California. He started three of 18 games across his first two seasons in Boulder, then became a regular in the first-team lineup during the 2021 season. Rodman finished his Colorado career with 53 tackles — 24 solo — five TFLs and 1.5 sacks.
Shoring up the defensive tackle position was a priority for the Cougars heading into the offseason.
The top three players in WSU’s defensive tackle rotation graduated after the 2022 season. The Cougs returned only one defensive tackle who played a significant role last year — junior Nusi Malani.
Otherwise, WSU was lacking experience at the position. Sophomore David Gusta saw some action last year, but not much. Gusta lined up alongside Malani with WSU’s first-team defense throughout spring camp.
In Rodman, the Cougs have added a veteran presence to an unseasoned position group. He should compete for a starting job this fall and help WSU’s defense plug gaps in the run game.
Rodman is one of 52 Colorado players to have entered the transfer portal since Deion Sanders took over as the team’s head coach in early December following a 1-11 season. Sanders, the former NFL great, made national headlines this offseason when he told players that the program would be undergoing a transformation, and roster spots would not be guaranteed for returners.
Rodman entered the portal on April 19, three days before Colorado’s spring game.
Cougs sign Ethan O’Connor
Washington State also beat out several prestigious programs to land a commitment from Southern California prep star Ethan O’Connor.
O’Connor, a three-star “athlete” prospect (according to 247Sports) out of Los Alamitos High, announced his commitment to WSU over Twitter on Thursday afternoon. He will join WSU this fall.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder was a receiver and defensive back during his Los Alamitos career. The Cougars recruited him to play cornerback, according to a report from 247Sports. O’Connor told the site that WSU might also test him at wide receiver.
O’Connor committed to UCLA in October but never signed a National Letter of Intent. He reportedly visited WSU this past weekend and reopened his recruitment.
Considering his list of offers, O’Connor should be expected to compete for playing time early in his WSU career.
He held offers from reigning national champion Georgia and runner-up TCU. Alabama, USC, Washington and LSU also extended offers.
“When I committed to UCLA, I felt like a big part of that was because my mom went to school there,” O’Connor told 247Sports. “It’s a great school, don’t get me wrong, but I feel like at Washington State, I can do my own thing and establish myself there.
“I felt a strong connection with the coaching staff right away. … The players on the team were great with me, too. I didn’t realize there were so many guys from Cali over there (there are 32 California natives on WSU’s 2023 roster), but they recruit this area really hard, so that made me feel even more comfortable and at home.”
Family ties to WSU played a part in O’Connor’s decision. His uncle, Jason David, was a cornerback for the Cougars in the early 2000s. David, who helped WSU to three consecutive 10-win seasons (2001-03), was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth round of the NFL’s 2004 draft.
“My uncle played there and it was cool to see the legacy he left,” O’Connor told 247Sports. “I didn’t know he was such a big deal there, but it was cool to see some of the pictures of him hanging up in the football facility.”
