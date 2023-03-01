WSU

Washington State coach Kamie Ethridge, center, will lead her team into the Pac-12 Conference tournament that starts today in Las Vegas.

 WSU Athletics

With just one more victory, the Washington State women’s basketball team will reach a program-record 20 wins in the NCAA era.

Not a bad place to be for a team hoping for its third consecutive trip to the NCAA tournament as it prepares for this week’s Pac-12 Conference tournament in Las Vegas.

