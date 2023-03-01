With just one more victory, the Washington State women’s basketball team will reach a program-record 20 wins in the NCAA era.
Not a bad place to be for a team hoping for its third consecutive trip to the NCAA tournament as it prepares for this week’s Pac-12 Conference tournament in Las Vegas.
The seventh-seeded Cougars (19-10, 9-9 Pac-12) open against 10th-seeded California (13-16, 4-14) at 6 p.m. Pacific (Pac-12 Network) today at Michelob ULTRA Arena.
Winning the whole thing might be a long shot in one of the toughest women’s hoops conferences in the nation, with five teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 and two in the top 10 in No. 3 Utah and No. 6 Stanford.
But a big run in the tournament could go a long way in their seeding for the national tourney. The Cougars currently are projected as a No. 10 seed on ESPN’s “Bracketology” predictions and are the seventh and final Pac-12 team expected to make the field if the season ended today.
Here are three things to know heading into postseason play:
Road monsters
Playing away from their own beds hasn’t been an issue for the Cougs this season.
Usually teams play better at home than on the road, but some of WSU’s biggest wins this season have happened in front of hostile crowds.
The Cougars are 9-5 at Beasley Coliseum, 9-4 in true road games and 1-1 at neutral sites.
Some of those road victories include Top 25 wins against Oregon, Arizona and, most recently, their first ever road victory against No. 16 UCLA on Thursday, 62-55.
“Defense travels and toughness travels and you can win with those kinds of efforts that our team made tonight,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said after the UCLA game. “I think an experienced team is kind of unaffected by crowds and the road and they don’t get distracted, and so far this team has really proven that.”
3 snag All-Pac-12 honors
It’s no surprise that WSU superstar junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker earned her third All-Pac-12 honor in three years, nor is it that senior post Bella Murekatete nabbed an honorable mention nod when conference awards were announced Tuesday.
But the most pleasant surprise was WSU’s third honoree — freshman guard Astera Tuhina earning a freshman team selection.
Tuhina was implemented into the starting lineup midway through the season when Leger-Walker missed four games with a personal issue. Now the Pristina, Kosovo, native is averaging 7.0 points, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game, shooting 44.2 percent from the field.
She essentially adds a sixth starter to an already experienced Cougar lineup.
“When you add AT into that starting lineup, we really have six starters, so it’s hard sometimes to take someone off the floor,” Ethridge said.
Meanwhile, Leger-Walker is third in the Pac-12 in scoring at 18 points per game and Murekatete puts up 13.6 and 7.1 rebounds per contest. Murekatete also is averaging 17.2 points per game across the past five games.
Scouting the Golden Bears
The Cougars and Golden Bears will meet for the 77th time, with Cal holding an all-time lead of 48-28, but WSU owning five straight victories in the series, including a 70-60 victory this season in Pullman.
Cal is paced by a trio of guards in sophomore Jayda Curry (15.5 points), sophomore Kemery Martin (10.9) and senior Leilani McIntosh (9.8) — the only three players to start and play all 29 games this season.
If the Cougars win, they’ll advance to face second-seeded Utah (25-3) at 6 p.m. Thursday at the same site.
“I just think our team all year has been so phenomenal on the road,” Ethridge said. “Our routine, our process, our system, how we operate as a group, the seriousness of our team and how they want to be prepared — I think that starts with our upperclassmen and seniors.”