The Washington State women’s basketball team already hit a few program milestones this month. The Cougars have checked off several first-time accomplishments during their most impressive season of all time, and there’s still plenty of history to be made in March.
WSU will make its first appearance in the Pac-12 tournament championship game today as the seventh-seeded Cougars face No. 5 seed UCLA at 2 p.m. (ESPN2) at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.
With a win, the Cougs would become the first WSU hoops team — women’s or men’s — in 82 years to hoist a conference championship trophy. Only two Cougar basketball teams have captured a conference title. No WSU team has won a Pac-12 tourney, but the men’s program claimed regular-season crowns in 1917 and 1941.
WSU is the lowest-ranked seed to advance to the championship round since the conference tourney was established in 2002.
“It’s really refreshing to see the players have so much joy in doing something that people don’t expect,” Cougs coach Kamie Ethridge said Friday. “It’s fun to watch them go, ‘We expect it now, and we need to do that in the future.’”
WSU (22-10) set a program record for wins in a season when it defeated No. 3 seed Colorado 61-49 on Friday in the semifinal round. A day earlier, the Cougs pulled off their first win against an opponent ranked in the Associated Press’ top three, stunning No. 3 Utah 66-58.
The Bruins (25-8) upset top-seeded Stanford also Friday.
The Cougars’ defense has been stellar during the tourney, allowing 52 points per game. The Utes, who entered the game ranked in the top five nationally in scoring offense, were held to their lowest output of the season. The Buffaloes recorded their second-lowest point total of the year.
“I keep saying it — we’re better this year because we’re better defensively, consistently,” Ethridge said. “We’re deeper, we rebound better. Those things help you win in the postseason. We’re proving that this year. Hopefully, our offense is still getting better.”
But WSU’s stars have been productive and efficient enough to pull the team through rough offensive stretches. All-Pac-12 junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker is averaging 17.7 points and shooting 41.3% from the field in the tourney. Senior center Bella Murekatete, an all-conference honorable mention selection, is playing at her best, averaging 15 points and 8.3 rebounds in shooting 55.9% from the floor in Vegas. The Cougs also are getting key contributions from role players like freshman guard Astera Tuhina and senior forward Ula Motuga.
The Cougars are 22-6 with Leger-Walker in the lineup. A three-time all-conference performer from New Zealand, Leger-Walker missed four games this season because of a death in her family.
“When I was gone for the four-game period, a lot of people had to step up in different ways,” Leger-Walker said. “The team got better when I wasn’t in the gym. I honestly think that helped us, especially down the stretch.”
WSU split with UCLA this season, losing 73-66 on Jan. 22 in Pullman and winning 62-55 on Feb. 23 in Los Angeles — the Cougs’ first victory in program history at Pauley Pavilion. Leger-Walker missed the first game against the Bruins. In the rematch, WSU led for more than 34 minutes and held UCLA to 29% shooting.
The Cougars have won six of their past seven games and guaranteed themselves a spot in the NCAA tournament field for the third consecutive season. In ESPN’s latest bracketology, WSU is projected to be a No. 8 national tourney.
Beating the Bruins presumably would secure WSU its highest NCAA tournament seed in four appearances. The Cougars were a No. 11 seed in 1991, a No. 9 seed in 2021 and a No. 8 seed last season. This year, they’ll be looking for their first NCAA tourney win.
“It’s just unbelievably fun to see their tears of joy and reflection on what they’ve accomplished,” Ethridge said. “I hope this is the greatest ride I’ve been on with a team. I’m going to sit back and keep riding it.”
The coach took charge of a cellar-dwelling program five years ago and, within three seasons, built a competitive team — an NCAA tournament contender in one of the nation’s toughest conferences. Now, Ethridge has the history-making Cougs near the top.
“The vision was, ‘Let’s turn this program around. Let’s do something that hasn’t been done before,’” Leger-Walker said.