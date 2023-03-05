P12 Colorado Washington St Basketball

Washington State players celebrate after defeating Colorado in a Pac-12 women's basketball tournament semifinal-round game Friday in Las Vegas.

 Associated Press

The Washington State women’s basketball team already hit a few program milestones this month. The Cougars have checked off several first-time accomplishments during their most impressive season of all time, and there’s still plenty of history to be made in March.

WSU will make its first appearance in the Pac-12 tournament championship game today as the seventh-seeded Cougars face No. 5 seed UCLA at 2 p.m. (ESPN2) at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

