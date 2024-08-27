Watts returns as WSU readies to host Zags in expected sellout

PULLMAN — Isaiah Watts admits he remembers his biggest misses. His Washington State team counts on him to fill it up on the scoreboard, and as his sophomore season comes to a close, he’s obliged in some of the biggest spots.

There’s the go-ahead 3-pointer he hit against Drake in last season’s NCAA Tournament. The game-tying 3-pointer he made against Pepperdine earlier this month. The flurry of 3-pointers he made to help the Cougars hold off Boise State earlier this season. He’s often come through in the most meaningful moments.

That’s why he remembers when he doesn’t. Earlier this month, for example, he had an open look at a straightaway 3-pointer against Oregon State, which would have pulled WSU within three points as the clock ticked under a minute. It clanged off the rim, and the Cougs absorbed their fifth consecutive loss, tumbling out of contention for an NCAA Tournament at-large berth.

“It’s a calculation,” Watts said. “When I miss shots, like I just told my coaches today, I’m highly confident that I’ll make the next one just based off of how it came off my hands, or how I missed. So those shots definitely stick with me. Those are definitely learning opportunities every time I shoot the ball. It definitely sticks with me.”

Watts has become the go-to scorer in large part thanks to that approach. Sidelined for 10 games with a hand injury earlier this season, Watts has scored in double figures in three of the five games since his return, including a 15-point showing in the Cougars’ comeback win over Pepperdine and a 14-point outing in their road loss to Saint Mary’s last weekend.

For WSU to topple Gonzaga tonight, an expected sellout in the Zags’ first trip to 12,000-seat Beasley Coliseum in a decade, Watts might have to give his group more. The good news for the Cougars is that he’s in the mood to do just that, re-establishing the rhythm he was enjoying in late December, before he went down with his injury, causing him to miss WSU’s road loss to GU in January.

He’s hit six of his past 12 3-point tries, including 4-for-6 against the Waves. He’s also handed out three assists in each of his past two games. In perhaps an even more important development, he’s only had two total turnovers in that stretch.

“I’ve been working really hard, staying in the gym long hours, waking up early, going to sleep early,” Watts said, “just making sure I put my extra work in. Trying to force my rhythm back, for real. I feel like I’m gaining it, gaining momentum. So I feel like tomorrow is going to be a big day for me.”

What makes Watts special is in his work ethic and the way he remembers slights. Sitting out last month’s WSU/GU clash in Spokane, he experienced more of the same.