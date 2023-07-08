Wave of 3-stars breaks the mold of UI recruiting

Head coach Jason Eck, left, speaks with president Scott Green during Idaho’s spring football game at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

The commits for the Idaho football team ahead of the 2024 season, as Steve Harwell would say, “keep comin’ and they don’t stop comin.’ ”

As of Friday evening, the Vandals have landed 13 commits.