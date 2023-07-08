Wave of 3-stars breaks the mold of UI recruiting

The commits for the Idaho football team ahead of the 2024 season, as Steve Harwell would say, “keep comin’ and they don’t stop comin.’ ”
As of Friday evening, the Vandals have landed 13 commits.
Of that group, eight are rated three stars according to 247sports.com — a number which compares to the likes of Washington State, Cal, Oregon State and Missouri.
While none of the recruits have signed their letters of intent yet, the prospect of the group landing in Moscow has lifted the Vandals ahead of their competition in the recruiting rankings.
According to 247Sports, Idaho’s class is currently ranked third in the Football Championship Subdivision and first in the Big Sky Conference.
Here’s a breakdown of the latest wave of Idaho commits:
Family ties
There’s nothing the Vandals love more than keeping families close.
Idaho continued this tradition by way of Holden Bea.
Bea is the younger brother of Beyonce Bea, who is the third all-time leading scorer for the Idaho women’s basketball team.
Beyonce won’t be able to show Holden around campus, however, as she will play her final college basketball season at Washington State. He will have another sister on campus, however, in Jaiden Bea, who also plays basketball for the Vandals.
While his two siblings are ballers, Holden is a gunslinger. The three-star recruit attends Washougal (Wash.) High School.
The 6-foot-2 senior won the Columbian’s All-Region football player of the year award after leading the Panthers to their first-ever home playoff win.
He capped his junior season with 2,559 passing yards, 581 yards rushing and 40 scores.
Bea is athletic and mobile, but hardly ever tries to leave the pocket. When he does decide to bounce outside, he is extremely disciplined. He keeps his eyes downfield and looks to make a throw instead of bailing right away.
He’s decisive and delivers every pass with confidence, completing 60% of his passes his junior year. He also finished last year with just nine turnovers compared to his 40 scores.
Take the top off
Nothing lasts forever in college football, and unfortunately for the Vandals, this could be the last season of elite receiver duo Hayden Hatten and Jermaine Jackson.
While the dominance of these two all-conference receivers feels like it just got started, the next great pair of Idaho receivers could be right around the corner.
Idaho landed two three-star commits at the pass-catcher position in Tony Harste and Kage Repenn.
Harste, a Puyallup, Wash., native, committed to UI over Big Sky foes Eastern Washington and Portland State.
Harste attends Emerald Ridge High School and etched his name in the school’s history books after finishing with 1,166 receiving yards his junior year.
The 6-0 receiver also had no problem finding the end zone, recording a team-high 13 touchdowns in 2023. He also helped lead the Jaguars to the Washington Class 4A semifinals as an eight seed.
The 195-pounder won’t always beat everyone in a race, but he’s shifty off the snap. Harste has the ability to run every route in the route tree, and when he has the ball in his hands, he’s hard to bring down, having the ability to break ankles and run through contact.
He’s also long enough with his 6-0 frame that he has little to no problem high-pointing the ball and coming down with it, making him a dangerous red zone threat.
Repenn is the lightning to Harste’s thunder with nice speed, clocking in a personal-best 11.57 seconds in the 100-meter dash this past track season.
As a receiver, speed is his best trait. He has the ability to take the top off the defense while just running a straight line. But where he’s most dangerous is in the return game, where again, his speed is deadly.
Repenn finished the 2023 campaign with three punt return touchdowns and was about a combined three yards away from having five.
Can’t have too much help
Idaho continued to bolster positions of need with its second wave of commits, adding two more defensive backs in Diezel Wilkinson and Brilan Reynolds.
Reynolds, a three-star recruit from Stockton, Calif., knows how to lay the lick.
The 6-3,185-pounder has offers from Cal Poly, Montana and Northern Arizona.
Reynolds is a physical defender and makes receivers think twice about catching the ball.
He also appears to have a high football IQ as he’s often where he needs to be before the quarterback even throws the ball.
He has the ability to fill the nickel safety role for the Vandals that is currently occupied by redshirt junior Mathias Bertram.
Wilkinson currently attends East Valley High School in the 2A Greater Spokane League.
The 190-pounder has offers from Montana, BYU, Montana State and Utah.
Idaho is recruiting the Spokane native as a defensive back, but he’s listed as an athlete on 247Sports.
Wilkinson is the Knights’ signal caller and has next-level speed, clocking a 4.48 40-yard dash as a junior.
With his athletic prowess, the Swiss Army knife should be able to see some sort of success wherever he lines up at the college level.
A lot of mass
Coming in at a combined weight of 796 pounds, the next three Idaho commits are Kenji Scanlan, Gabe Staszak and Sone Falealo.
The lightest of the trio is edge rusher, Scanlan. The 245-pounder is a force at the line of scrimmage against the run and has speed coming off the edge to cause distress to the passer.
The next big boy to commit to UI was Staszak, an offensive lineman who attends South Medford (Ore.) High School.
The 6-6, 260-pounder is most effective in the run game. He’s able to move his initial point of contact to the second level with ease.
The final Idaho commit (for now) ahead of the ’24 season is Falealo, a guard from Anchorage, Alaska.
Falealo is a mountain of a man at 291 pounds while standing at 6-6. He’s also technically sound, with a thunderous first step. He accompanies his explosiveness with quick hands and superb pad level.
