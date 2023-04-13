BELLEVUE, Wash. — Elijah Hainline collected three hits, Kyle Russell and Cam Magee each drove in three runs and the Washington State baseball team got back on track in a nonconference game Wednesday against Seattle University.
WSU defeated the Redhawks 11-2 to end a three-game losing streak.
The Cougars improved to 19-12 on the season in a game where they racked up 11 hits and were hit by pitches six times.
“Used the middle of the field and took advantage of some free bases and had some HBPs in there. That was a real positive,” WSU coach Brian Green said. “There were a lot of quality at-bats and score 11 runs midweek, got a lot of guys in there — that was a real positive.”
Seattle (10-20) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, but WSU scored five in the third and didn’t look back from there.
Leadoff hitter Jonah Advincula reached base four times, scored three runs and stole two bases, while Russell recorded two hits, scored twice, stole two bases and drove in three. Hainline tallied three hits, doubled and scored a run while Magee added two hits, walked twice, stole two bases and drove in three.
Starting pitcher Spencer Jones struck out four in three innings, Andrew Baughn picked up the win after working 1 1/3 scoreless innings in the middle innings and McKabe Cottrell struck out three in 1 1/3 scoreless innings.
In the third, WSU pushed five runs across as Sam Brown worked a bases-loaded walk, Russell picked up an RBI with a fielder’s choice groundout, Jake Harvey put down a perfectly place RBI-bunt single up the first base line and Magee capped the scoring with a two-run single into right field.
In the fourth, WSU added two more runs after Advincula walked, stole third base and scored after a throw went into left field. Russell followed with an infield-single to push the lead to 7-1.
Next up, WSU returns to Bailey-Brayton Field to host Arizona for a weekend series beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.