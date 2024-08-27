COMMENTARY: Wazzu ‘reverse Coug’d it’ as it has done all year

The 2024 Washington State Cougars “reverse Coug’d it” on Saturday in San Diego.

They beat San Diego State 29-26 after trailing by 12 with 13 minutes left in the game — their third comeback victory when trailing in the fourth quarter this season.

“I believe that’s why they give you 60 minutes,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said. “You know, it’s the ‘Cardiac Cougs.’ There’s no quit in our football team, there’s a lot of grit, a lot heart, a lot of passion and I can’t give them that. … That comes from within, it comes from the team, it comes from the leaders.

“They came back, they kept believing. We’ve done it before, we’ll do it again.”

Dickert is right. The Cougs have done exactly what they did on Saturday before and it’s that attitude that “they will do it again” which has been precisely the special ingredient a “reverse Coug’d it” season requires.

Credit to my friend Connor French for coining the term “reverse Coug’d it” because it rings true.

The term “Coug’d it” has a soft ban in WSU media circles as it caricatures a rather unfortunate knack the Cougs have had for losing games they have no business losing or otherwise collapsing late after gaining early leads.

Prominent examples of this in recent history include WSU’s 44-41 loss to Oregon in 2022 after leading by 12 with six minutes left and the infamous 21st night of September in 2019 when WSU conceded a 32-point third-quarter lead to UCLA and lost 67-63.

As you well know, the phrase “Coug’d it” is a sour subject.

But the Cougs are quietly reclaiming/rebranding the term with their play this year.

The 2024 WSU football season has shaped up so far to be the antithesis of the 2023 season.

WSU started last year and this year 4-0 and both years fell to 4-1, but the ’23 team lost six straight games and finished one win shy of a bowl game.

WSU essentially “Coug’d” an entire season.

The ’24 team has won four games by one score after having trailed in the fourth quarter in three of them. They have won three games one might think they have no business winning. Call it a “reverse Coug’d it.”

WSU orchestrated a dramatic goal-line stand and game-sealing tackle by sixth-year senior linebacker Kyle Thornton to beat Washington 24-19 on Sept. 14 in the Seattle-hosted Apple Cup.

The following week, Wazzu overcame two separate deficits — of 14 points and then 3 points — to earn the 54-52 victory in double overtime versus San Jose State on Sept. 20.

After failing to score an offensive touchdown for three quarters, redshirt freshman cornerback Ethan O’Connor’s 60-yard go-ahead pick-6 catapulted the Cougs to a 25-17 win at Fresno State on Oct. 12. Before O’Connor’s clutch play, the Cougars had trailed by five points with six-and-a-half minutes left.

WSU’s most recent comeback is a tale of two third-year Cougs rejuvenating Wazzu’s spirits when it seemed like the game was lost and the dreaded “Coug’d it” moment had finally come.

Following 20 consecutive SDSU points, Mateer forged a four-play touchdown drive, finding Williams twice for completions of 9 and 33 yards, then following up a 4-yard Djouvensky Schlenbaker run with a dart to sophomore wide receiver Carlos Hernandez, who shook off a defender and extended his arm over the plane as he fell for the 34-yard touchdown to trim the Aztecs’ lead to 26-21.

The Aztecs reached the red zone yet again on their next drive — looking to regain a two-score, fourth-quarter lead — but third-year sophomore linebacker Buddah Al-Uqdah had other plans, reading the play perfectly and intercepting SDSU QB Danny O’Neil’s pass.