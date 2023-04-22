Washington State players celebrate as Elijah Hainline steps on home plate after hitting a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning of a nonconference baseball game Friday against Santa Clara at Bailey-Brayton Field in Pullman.
Washington State batter Cam Magee holds a pose on his knee after singling through the left side during the fifth inning of a nonconference baseball game Friday against Santa Clara at Bailey-Brayton Field in Pullman.
Washington State second baseman Elijah Hainline just misses a line drive over his head during the third inning of a nonconference baseball game Friday against Santa Clara at Bailey-Brayton Field in Pullman.
Washington State starting pitcher Dakota Hawkins tosses a pitch toward home plate during the fourth inning of a nonconference baseball game Friday against Santa Clara at Bailey-Brayton Field in Pullman.
Washington State’s Jonah Advincula celebrates after driving in a run with a double during the fifth inning of a nonconference baseball game Friday against Santa Clara at Bailey-Brayton Field in Pullman.
Washington State third baseman Cam Magee attempts to block an off-target throw as Santa Clara’s Malcom Williams slides safely into third base during the seventh inning of a nonconference baseball game Friday at Bailey-Brayton Field in Pullman.
Washington State starting pitcher Dakota Hawkins screams in celebration after getting out of a bases loaded jam during the third inning of a nonconference baseball game Friday at Bailey-Brayton Field in Pullman.
Zach Wilkinson/Daily News
Zach Wilkinson/Daily News
Zach Wilkinson/Daily News
Washington State’s Cam Magee is caught stealing during the second inning of a nonconference baseball game Friday against Santa Clara at Bailey-Brayton Field in Pullman.
Zach Wilkinson/Daily News
Zach Wilkinson/Daily News
Zach Wilkinson/Daily News
Zach Wilkinson/Daily News
PULLMAN — Second baseman Elijah Hainline blasted a walk-off home run over the centerfield wall in the bottom of the ninth inning to send the Washington State baseball team past Santa Clara 5-4 in a nonleague game Friday at Bailey-Brayton Field.
The exciting finish concluded the first of a three-game series against the Broncos (18-14), the second of five straight nonleague games for the Cougars (23-13).
Here are a few of the highlights:
Walk it off
Hainline was the first hitter for the Cougars at the bottom of the ninth. The team was faced with two possibilities: Score and the game is over or don’t score and the game goes to extra innings.
It did not take long to see which possibility came to fruition.
Hainine homered on the very first pitch, giving him a team-high nine home runs on the year and WSU’s first walk-off win of the season.
“I think (I was) just seeing pitches throughout the game and getting more comfortable throughout the game,” Hainline said. “Everybody (was) having a better approach and the plan and (was) trying to go out there and just batter the ball as hard as we can.”
Hainline finished the day with two hits, including his home run and a double. The sophomore from Spokane scored three runs on the day and batted in one.
His two hits were tied with sophomore third baseman Cam Magee for a team-high. Junior center fielder Jonah Advincula added two RBI.
Slow and steady
Neither team was able to get much going in the way of offense in the first four innings. This was in large part due to the solid pitching of both team’s starters.
Senior Dakota Hawkins pitched 6 1/3 innings for the Cougars, striking out seven of 25 batters faced, walking one batter and allowing only one earned run, six hits and no multi-base hits.
“I just trusted in the gameplan we had,” Hawkins said. “Came up with a really good one this week and just sticking to it, locating (the ball) where I needed to. And it was really good and kind of kept (Santa Clara) off balance, which was nice.”
When Hawkins was pulled out of the game in the seventh, the Cougars led 3-0, but that lead was almost not enough.
Broncos’ comeback
Santa Clara almost stole the first game of the series from WSU, and if it wasn’t for a mistake by one of their base runners, they very well could have. The Broncos put up two runs in the top of the seventh after Hawkins was pulled, and after a Cougars’ run was scored in the bottom of the seventh, the visitors put up two more runs in top of the ninth to tie the game. Washington State was able to get out of the inning after a runner on first had a step off the bag, forcing him to make a go for second, where he was tagged out.
The Broncos were paced at the plate by JonJon Berring with three hits, two runs and an RBI.
“It was one down the line, and one down the line and a bouncer up the middle,” Washington State coach Brian Green said of Santa Clara’s key hits. “And that’s just baseball, and you have to get used to that whether you’re making your pitches or not. They tied the thing up but our guys came in and there was a sense of calm.”
Up Next
Washington State will play Game 2 of the series against Santa Clara at 12:05 p.m. today at Bailey-Brayton Field.
Santa Clara 000 000 202—4 9 0
Washington State 001 020 101—5 9 1
Cole Kitchen, Brandon Gomez (6), Skylar Hales (9) and Ben Steck; Dakota Hawkins, Connor Wilford (7), Chase Grillo (9) and Will Cresswell. W — Grillo; L — Hales.
Santa Clara hits — JonJon Berring 3 (3B), Malcolm Williams 2 (2B), Michael O’Hara, Robert Hipwell, Johnny Luetzow, Steck.
Washington State hits — Hainline 2 (2B, HR), Magee 2, Jonah Advincula (2B), Cresswell (2B), Sam Brown, Kyle Russell, Bryce Matthews.