PULLMAN — Second baseman Elijah Hainline blasted a walk-off home run over the centerfield wall in the bottom of the ninth inning to send the Washington State baseball team past Santa Clara 5-4 in a nonleague game Friday at Bailey-Brayton Field.

The exciting finish concluded the first of a three-game series against the Broncos (18-14), the second of five straight nonleague games for the Cougars (23-13).

