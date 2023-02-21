A week after a less-than-perfect score for the first time this year, defending champion Weiser got back to its typical ways in Week 7 of the Camas Prairie trap shoot.

Weiser, which had racked up five consecutive perfect scores of 75 before Week 6, hit the mark once again with a 75 and holds a 3.87-point edge on second-place Colton with three weeks to go in the 10-week. competition that takes place at various gun clubs throughout the region.