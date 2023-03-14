Weiser claimed the overall team championship and Hermiston was the junior champion after scores from the final week of the Camas Prairie trap shoot were tabulated.
Weiser, which won the team title in 2022, was one point short of a perfect score for the entire 10-week event that took place at various gun clubs throughout the region. The club shot a 749 overall, 3.87 points ahead of second-place Colton.
Hermiston won the juniors division with 709, 20 points ahead of second-place Troy-Deary.
Week 10
Overall team scores: 1. Weiser 749.00; 2. Colton 745.13; 3. Orofino-Pierce 742.25; 4. Wallace-Kellogg 737.00; 5. Boise 736.00; 6. Grangeville 735.00; 7. Garfield 734.10; 8. Hermiston 734.00; 9. Wenatchee 732.00; 10. Cottonwood 729.75; 11. Nezperce 729.00; 12. Pomeroy 728.40; 13. Culdesac 725.57; 14. Troy-Deary 723.73; 15. Winchester 723.15; 16. St. Maries 705.15; 17. Davenport 700.75; 18. Kamiah 696.00; 19. Walla Walla 691.00; 20. Endicott 685.00; 21. Indian Valley 683.00; 22. White Bird 681.00; 23. Malden-Pine 673.00; 24. Bonners Ferry 672.00.
Boise (72.00): 20 shooters; windy; 24- Kent Graham, Bob Redman, Ed VanEtten, Leonard Wehking, Lahoma Turner
Bonners Ferry (65.00): 24 shooters; sunny; 22- Bill Bustillos, Harold Casey; 21- Ron Campbell, Dean Nelson
Colton (75.00): 68 shooters; sunny; 25 –Cecil Boles, Tom Donohue, Greg Mayer, Pat Tully, Brandon Vandevender, Rik Warden, Cole Zacha
Cottonwood (73.50): 52 shooters; high wind/sunny; 25- Steven Baerlocher, Butch Spencer, Aaron Hinkman; 24- Darrel Uhlorn, Chase Nuxoll, Frank Spencer, Brett Uhlenkott
Culdesac (74.50): 53 shooters; sunny; 25- Cole Eldredge, John Helpman, Phil Stevens, Spud Storey, Johnny Weeks; 24- Sam Bomar, Carl Connerley, Joel Coursey, Rachel Long, Ryan Rehder, Wyatt Stevens, Colby Weeks, Jack Lomant
Davenport (73.00): 28 shooters; sunny; 25- Brett Guhlke; 24- Roger Lybecker, Craig Sweet
Endicott (67.00): 24 shooters; clear; 24- Jessica Pelissier; 22-Eric Johnson; 21-Rich Villa, Jim Pelissier
Garfield (70.80): 41 shooters; sunny/wind; 24- Sam Brink, Larry Blair, Lindsey Wesche; 23- Steve Brink, Jeff Kelnhofer, Jerry Schwartzman, Eric Slocum
Grangeville (74.00): 60 shooters; sunny; 25-Brad Baker, Dave Crousser, Jim McMachon; 24- Steve Havel, Tim Schumacher, Roy Schumacher, Mark Baune, Cody Vrieling, Ralph Kaschmitter, Tim Kaschmitter, Logan Schumacher, Matt Prewett, Karl Crea, Dustin Kaschmitter
Hermiston (74.00): 22 shooters; sunny; 25- Dustin Hamilton, Haylee Hamilton; 24- John Adams, Paul Porter
Indian Valley (68.00): 6 shooters; overcast; 24- Angie Bumgarner; 22- Steve Bumgarner, Lewis Wilmarth, Kevin Feil
Kamiah (69.00): 14 shooters; sunny; 24-Brandon Davis; 23- Tony Messenger; 22- Andy Hibbs, Todd Roberts
Malden-Pine (70.00 ): 10 shooters; sunny; 24- Sean Amestoy; 23-Brad Bowman, Shyla Courchaine
Nezperce (73.00): 30 shooters; sunny; 25- Bruce Bradley; 24- Dan Thompson, Colton Thompson
Orofino-Pierce (75.00): 29 shooters; sunny; 25- Mike Powers, Fenton Freeman, Corby Finke
Pomeroy (72.00): 35 shooters; sunny; 24- Beau Blachly, Jim Adams, Buck Geiger, Larry Bunch, Clark Capwell, Travis Ledgerwood, Justin Dixon, Lee Koller
St. Maries (66.00): 39 shooters; windy; 22-Tony Breede, Kris Bucannan, Bj Derr, Daniel Kruger, Ron Nelson, Richard Spier
Troy-Deary (71.14): 63 shooters; sunny/cool; 25- Bill McMahon; 24- Charlie Taylor, Ed Johnson, Larry Squires, Deb McKenzie, Darin McKenzie; 23-Tanner Gray, Carl Stanton, Conner Bovard
Walla Walla (71.00): 15 shooters; sunny; 24- Rob Percifield, Terry Schaeffer; 23- Gayland Blake, Mark Jungman, Rosetta Renwick
Wallace-Kellogg (72.00): 28 shooters; clear/windy; 25- John Schroeder; 24- Grant Williams; 23- Brad Porter
Weiser (75.00): 32 shooters; overcast; 25- Weston Anderson, Ian Hastie, Tim Hunt, Matt Harvey, Mike Clark, Tammy Schuyler, Jeff Dupuis
Wenatchee (73.00): 11 shooters; rainy/cold; 25- Brian Cornehl; 24- Keegan Bray, Brennen Cornehl
White Bird (65.00): 13 shooters; sunny; 23-Homer Brown; 21- Eric Brimmer, Tyler Rupp
Winchester (73.50): 39 shooters; sunny; 25- Cody Osburn, Michael Brannon; 24- Jared Arnzen, Todd Ott, Cole Riggers, Jake Rowland
Juniors
Overall team scores: 1. Hermiston 709; 2. Troy-Deary 689; T3. Pomeroy 683; T3. Cottonwood 683; 5. Weiser 680; 6. Nezperce 670; 7. Wallace-Kellogg 668; 8. Orofino-Pierce 666; 9. Garfield 661; 10. Bonners Ferry 657; 11. Boise 647; 12. Grangeville 645; 13. Culdesac 644; 14. St. Maries 615; 15. Walla Walla 575; 16. Davenport 562; 17. Colton 502; 18. Winchester 422; 19. Endicott 413; 20. Wenatchee 117; 21. White Bird 56; T22. Indian Valley 0; T22. Kamiah 0; T22. Malden-Pine 0.
Boise (63): 23-Blake McCutcheon; 21- Clayton Heinzerling; 19- Bobby Freelove
Bonners Ferry (63): 22-Garrick Petty; 21- Trenton Myers; 20- Dillon McLeish
Colton (59): 21-Merie Forgue, Wade Moser; 17- Jack Reisenauer
Cottonwood (67): 23-Dylan Uhlenkott, Lane Mader; 21-Conner Forsman, Eli Goeckner
Culdesac (70): 24- Colby Weeks, Jack Lomanto; 22- Dane Fivecrows
Davenport (57): 21-Levi Collier; 19-River Crandall; 17-Kassidy Koch
Endicott (37): 16- James Garrett;15-Marty Meserve; 6-Easton Criswell
Garfield (64): 22- Colton Pfaff; 21-Riley Pfaff, Lincoln Pfaff
Grangeville (69): 24- Dustin Kaschmitter; 23- Kaycen Sickels; 22- Reuben Sanchez
Hermiston (71): 25- Dustin Hamilton; 23- Allen Osmin, Cody Ray
Indian Valley: No shooter
Kamiah: No shooter
Malden-Pine: No shooter
Nezperce (71): 25- Bruce Bradley; 24- Colton Thompson; 22- Grant Ingram
Orofino-Pierce (69): 24- Tucker Stephens, Sheldon Medford; 21- Johnathan Wicks
Pomeroy (65): 22- Gunner Magill, Brodie Magill; 21- Cole Rowdy
St. Maries (62): 21- Brooklyn Charles, Gavin Tiller; 20- Noah Cook, Seth Cook
Troy-Deary (68): 23-Carl Stanton, Connor Bovard; 22- Chet Simons, Sam Barnes
Walla Walla (58): 23-Oliver M; 22- Joushua Weiland; 13- Klay Carver
Wallace-Kellogg (67): 23- Christian Davis; 22- Parker Goldade, Hunter Porter
Weiser (69): 25- Weston Anderson; 23- Tyson Hunt; 21- Sam Hunt, Kennedy Miles
Wenatchee: No shooter
White Bird: No shooter
Winchester (47): 21- Aaron Kinzer; 19- Jasper McCorkle; 7-Issac Moddrell
MEN’S ALL-STAR TEAM
9- Weston Anderson (Junior) (Weiser); 7- Dave Powers (Orofino-Pierce); 6- Eric Slocum (Garfield), Brien DeAtley (Colton); 5= Brandon Vandevender (Colton).
LADIES ALL-STAR TEAM
3- Lindsey Wesche (Garfield); 2- Erin Bauer (Colton), Holly Ledgerwood (Pomeroy), Amy Powers (Orofino-Pierce); Haylee Hamilton (Hermiston).
SUB JR/JUNIOR ALL-STAR TEAM
9- Weston Anderson (Weiser); 3- Sam Barnes (Troy-Deary); 2- Christian Davis (Wallace-Kellogg), Samuel Weiland (Walla Walla), Johnathan Wicks (Orofino-Pierce), Allen Osmin (Hermiston), Bruce Bradley (Nezperce), Colton Thompson (Nezperce).