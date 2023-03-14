Weiser claimed the overall team championship and Hermiston was the junior champion after scores from the final week of the Camas Prairie trap shoot were tabulated.

Weiser, which won the team title in 2022, was one point short of a perfect score for the entire 10-week event that took place at various gun clubs throughout the region. The club shot a 749 overall, 3.87 points ahead of second-place Colton.