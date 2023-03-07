Weiser is on the cusp of defending its Camas Prairie trap shoot title.
For the eighth time in nine weeks, Weiser shot a perfect score of 75 and is 3.87 points in front of second-place Colton heading into the final week of the 10-week competition that takes place at various gun clubs throughout the region.
In the juniors competition, Hermiston retained its lead with a 73. The club is in front of second-place Troy-Deary by 17 points.
Week 9
Overall team scores: 1. Weiser 674.00; 2. Colton 670.13; 3. Orofino-Pierce 667.25; 4. Wallace/Kellogg 665.00; 5. Boise 664.00; 6. Garfield 663.30; 7. Grangeville 661.00; 8. Hermiston 660.00; 9. Wenatchee 659.00; 10. Pomeroy 656.40; 11. Cottonwood 656.20; 12. Nezperce 656.00; 13. Troy-Deary 652.59; 14. Culdesac 651.07; 15. Winchester 649.65; 16. St. Maries 639.15; 17. Davenport 627.75; 18. Kamiah 627.00; 19. Walla Walla 620.00; 20. Endicott 618.00; 21. White Bird 616.00; 22. Indian Valley 615.00; 23. Bonners Ferry 607.00; 24. Malden-Pine 603.00.
Boise (75.00): 22 shooters; cold/windy; 25- Guy Johnson, Blake McCutcheon, Chester Carter, Lahoma Turner, Preston Shaw
Bonners Ferry (69.00): 27 shooters; cloudy; 23-Kristie Campbell, Mike Pruitt, Seth Rice
Colton (75.00): 66 shooters; sunny; 25 –Brien DeAtley, John Ellis, Dave Kettleson, Tim King, Terry Keoper, Jason Reisenauer, Terry Roberts, Daren Steele, Pat Tully, Dan Warner, Brian Windsor
Cottonwood (74.40): 49 shooters; snow; 25- Derek Schaffer, Dereck Arnzen, Jeremy Ross, Eli Goeckner; 24- Lowell Mader, Chase Nuxoll, Lane Remacle
Culdesac (73.50): 54 shooters; cold/windy; 25- Cole Eldredge, Marv Heimgartner, John Isley; 24- Jim Blake, Jake Kashmitter, Corey Long, Mike Long
Davenport (69.00): 26 shooters; snow/windy; 24- John Merkel; 23- Kyler Edwards; 22- Eric Davis, Ben Edwards, Jim Hirst, Rob Morcom
Endicott (70.00): 20 shooters; windy; 24-Rich Villa; 23-Larry Garrett, Jessica Pelissier
Garfield (74.40): 41 shooters; snow; 25- Eric Slocum, Steve Brink, Jerry “Lefty” Hibbard, Lindsey Wesche; Larry Blair, Sam Brink, Nick Curry, Tom Hodges, Alan Keasal, Jim Larson, Jerry Schwartzman, Riley Pfaff, Cooper Thompson
Grangeville (74.50): 54 shooters; snow; 25-Rod Behler, Steve Havel, Cott Jungert, Bill McMahon Roy Schumacher; 24- Cody Vrieling, Mark Baune, Ralph Kaschmitter, Kevin Schmidt, Dale Wemhoff
Hermiston (73.00): 21 Shooters; sunny; 25- Allen Osmin; 24-Derel Hamilton, Dustin Hamilton, Clare Osmin, Laura Winkel, Chase Lantis, Cody Ray
Indian Valley (70.00): 7 shooters; sunny; 24-Randy Kocher; 23- Angie Bumgarner, Mike Cunningham
Kamiah (72.00): 13 shooters; snow; 25- Todd Roberts; 24- Dallon Roberts; 23- Tony Messenger
Malden-Pine (65.00): 7 shooters; snow/light wind; 23-Brad Bowman; 22-Dale Birchell; 20-Sean Amestoy, Dave Kjack
Nezperce (75.00): 28 shooters; gray/overcast; 25- Dan Thompson, Colton Thompson, Jonathan Rosenau, Levi Bradley
Orofino-Pierce (74.00): 27 shooters; snow; 25- Dave Powers, Tucker Stephens; 24- Corey Medley, Johnathan Wicks, John Larson, Jack Kelly
Pomeroy (73.20): 44 shooters; sunny; 25- Jim Adams, Larry Bunch; 24- Brian Bingman, Buck Geiger, Steve Brown, Ray Endicott
St. Maries (71.25): 37 shooters; snow/cloudy; 24- Seth Cook, BJ Derr, Daniel Kruger; 23- Rick Bailey
Troy-Deary (73.71): 66 shooters; snow/cold; 25- Sam Barns, Ben Hasenoehrl, Greg Bassler, Ed Johnson; 24- Canyon Blakeslee, Charlie Taylor, Parker Jackson, Brad Henke, Carl Stanton, Deb Mckenzie, Tanner Gray
Walla Walla (69.00): 15 shooters; sunny; 23-Gayland Blake, Mark Jungman, Terry Lee, Dennis McKee
Wallace-Kellogg (75.00): 26 shooters; cold/windy; 25- Grant Williams, Griffey Doerschel, Casey Stoddard
Weiser (75.00): 27 shooters; overcast; 25- Weston Anderson, Ian Hastie, Levi Harrison, Michael Anderson
Wenatchee (72.00): 20 shooters; cold/breezy; 25- Brian Cornehl, Gary Crawford; 24- Dan Davis
White Bird (68.00): 16 shooters; snow; 23-Shane Paul, Jay Frazier; 22- Craig Wood
Winchester (72.00): 39 shooters; overcast; 25- Brad Mohr; 24- Cody Osburn, Cole Nages; 23- Jared Arnzen, Stephen Kuther, Molly Ott, Todd Ott, Bryce Stigum, Ron Stone
Juniors
Overall team scores: 1. Hermiston 638; 2. Troy-Deary 621; 3. Pomeroy 618; 4. Cottonwood 616; 5. Weiser 611; 6. Wallace-Kellogg 601; 7. Nezperce 599; T8. Orofino-Pierce 597; T8. Garfield 597; 10. Bonners Ferry 594; 11. Boise 584; 12. Grangeville 576; 13. Culdesac 574; 14. St. Maries 553; 15. Walla Walla 517; 16. Davenport 505; 17. Colton 443; 18. Endicott 376; 19. Winchester-375; 20. Wenatchee 117; 21. White Bird 56; T22. Indian Valley 0; T22. Kamiah 0; T22. Malden-Pine 0.
Boise (67): 25-Blake McCutcheon; 21- Clayton Heinzerling, Bobby Freelove
Bonners Ferry (64): 23-Seth Rice; 21- Trenton Myers; 20- Kamen Nelson
Colton (65): 22-Merie Forgue, Annie Petty; 21- Wade Moser
Cottonwood (71): 25- Eli Goeckner; 23- Carter Shears, Ray Terhaar
Culdesac (64): 23- Colby Weeks; 21- John Mettling-Perry; 20-Henry Filipponi Jr, Tanner Irwin, Avery Stevens
Davenport (61): 24-Levi Collier; 20-Tyler Balance; 17- Turner Slack
Endicott (41): 17- Marty Meserve; 15- James Garrett; 9- Peyton Pelissier
Garfield (71): 24-Riley Pfaff, Cooper Thompson; 23- Max Mitizimberg
Grangeville (67): 23- Kaycen Sickels; 22- Simion Sanchez, Dustin Kaschmitter, Kaden Newton
Hermiston (73): 25- Allen Osmin; 24- Dustin Hamilton, Clare Osmin, Chase Lantis, Cody Ray
Indian Valley: No shooter
Kamiah: No shooter
Malden-Pine: No shooter
Nezperce (69): 25-Colton Thompson; 22- Bruce Bradley, Corbin Daily
Orofino-Pierce (68): 25- Tucker Stephens; 24- Johnathan Wicks; 19- Virginia Cafferty
Pomeroy (68): 23- Gunner Magill, Nick Hastings; 22- Brady Bott, Ollie Severs
St. Maries (65): 22-Noah Cook, Sadie Rose Davidson; 21- Brooklyn Charles
Troy-Deary (72): 25- Sam Barnes; 24-Carl Stanton; 23- Connor Bovard
Walla Walla (41): 21-Joushua Weiland; 20- Samuel Weiland
Wallace-Kellogg (71): 24- Hunter Porter, Christian Davis; 23- Parker Goldade
Weiser (69): 25- Weston Anderson; 22-Kennedy Miles,Tyson Hunt
Wenatchee (20): 20-Charles Rich
White Bird (7): 7-Peter Remacle
Winchester (42): 22- Aaron Kinzer; 20- Jasper McCorkle
MEN’S ALL STAR TEAM
8- Weston Anderson (Junior) (Weiser); 7- Dave Powers (Orofino-Pierce), 6- Eric Slocum (Garfield), Brien DeAtley (Colton); 4- Leonard Wehking (Boise), Brandon Vandevender (Colton), Chase Nuxoll (Cottonwood),Grant Williams (Wallace-Kellogg), Jason Reisenauer (Colton), Chester Carter (Boise).
LADIES ALL STAR TEAM
3- Lindsey Wesche (Garfield), 2- Erin Bauer (Colton), Holly Ledgerwood (Pomeroy) Amy Powers (Orofino-Pierce); 1-Rachel Kennedy (Colton), Nikkie Pfaff (Garfield), Bambi Baker (Grangeville), Haylee Hamilton (Hermiston), Vickie Arrenius (St. Maries), Cherie McCall (Troy-Deary), Deb McKenzie (Troy-Deary), Stacy Peery (Wenatchee), Margie Kinzel (Culdesac), Laura Winkel (Hermiston), Lahoma Turner (Boise).
SUB JR/JUNIOR ALL STAR TEAM
8- Weston Anderson (Weiser); 3- Colton Thompson (Nezperce), Sam Barnes (Troy-Deary), 2- Christian Davis (Wallace-Kellogg), Samuel Weiland (Walla Walla), Johnathan Wicks (Orofino-Pierce), Allen Osmin (Hermiston)