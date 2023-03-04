COLUMBUS, Ohio — Alex Wennberg and Jared McCann each had a goal and an assist as the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Friday for their third consecutive road win and a season series sweep.

Joran Eberle and Brandon Tanev also scored for Seattle, and Vince Dunn had two assists. Philipp Grubauer stopped 23 shots for the Kraken, who stayed ahead of Edmonton for third place in the Pacific Division — two points behind Los Angeles and Vegas.

Tags

Recommended for you