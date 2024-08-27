WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Much of Jake Dickert’s new job as Wake Forest coach looks different from his time at Washington State, but he says he arrives with the same principles that have helped him so far.

Dickert was introduced Thursday in front of boosters and less than a dozen players. He was eager to delve deeper into player relationships.

“My No. 1 priority is to retain this football team,” Dickert said.

Dickert went 23-20 in three-plus seasons at Washington State. He won’t be leading the Cougars for the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 27 against Syracuse.

Instead, he’s trying to build Wake Forest’s roster for next season while acclimating to a new part of the country and challenges in a Power Four conference. He said location mattered in his decision.

“I’m a small-town Midwestern kid,” he said. “I’m excited to get to this region of the country.”

Dickert, 41, replaces Dave Clawson, who resigned earlier this week after 11 seasons and a 67-69 record that included a 5-2 bowl mark. It’s Dickert’s second head-coaching job across a 17-year career on college staffs.

“One of the first things that really drew me to Wake Forest is stability,” Dickert said. “In kind of a chaotic, turbulent college football scene, stability here at Wake Forest was vitally important.”

Stability has been a characteristic in the Wake Forest football office, with Clawson following Jim Grobe (2001-13). While other programs have frequent changes at the top, a coaching announcement is rare for the Demon Deacons.

“We’ve only done this twice this century,” athletic director John Currie said.

Dickert said it’s clear that Wake Forest’s commitment to sports, even as a small, private university, is strong.

“(You want to) build a program that can sustain,” he said. “And when you get to that level, you’ve got to be willing to invest in the players. That was part of this process. We just didn’t have the resources where I was at to take and keep and retain our players.”

Relocating is going to give the coach access to a different collection of recruits.

“When I was at Washington State, we’re surrounded by Canada, Oregon and Idaho,” Dickert said. “Not exactly the recruiting mecca of the U.S.”