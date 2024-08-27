Who to watch at this week’s NFL scouting combine

INDIANAPOLIS — The hopes of many NFL teams will start taking shape this week as the league’s annual scouting combine begins in Indianapolis.

As usual, there will be plenty to debate.

There doesn’t appear to be a clear-cut No. 1 overall pick or a top quarterback yet. Scouts are still trying to determine whether Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter would be more productive as a shutdown cornerback, a playmaking receiver or both.

But the combine gives each team more insight into how the 329 prospects will be evaluated heading into the draft that will be held from April 24-26 in Green Bay.

Here’s a look at what could lead the discussions between players arriving in town Tuesday and the conclusion of workouts Monday.

Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

Hunter could be the most intriguing draft prospect in combine history because of his versatility. Some consider him both the draft’s best cornerback and best receiver.

While he’s scheduled to work out Friday with defensive backs, organizers invited him to spend an extra night and work out Saturday with the receivers, making him the first true two-way player in combine history.

Could he follow the lead of other top prospects and skip the on-field drills? Sure. Or he might choose to create the biggest buzz of the week by working out at both spots. The first indication could come Thursday when he’s expected to meet with reporters.

Cam Ward, QB, Miami and Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

The two former Pac-12 rivals will share the big stage again this week — even if neither actually participates in Saturday’s on-field drills as they try to be the first quarterback selected in April.

They took very different journeys to Indy.

Ward had one scholarship offer coming out of high school and parlayed a successful career at FCS school Incarnate Word into a starting job at Washington State. He even declared for last year’s draft before re-entering the transfer portal and landing at Miami, where his decision paid off handsomely.

Ward broke the NCAA’s career record with 158 touchdown passes split between his FCS and FBS stints, led Miami to the cusp of a playoff berth and wound up a Heisman finalist.