With Brian Orr’s retirement Wednesday, Lewis-Clark State College will have to do something it hasn’t done in more than two decades: find a women’s basketball coach.

There are several former players with ties to the program that have coaching experience and can immediately step in and take charge (including one still on the staff), along several other candidates from inside the Cascade Conference and the Pacific Northwest that can serve as viable candidates to take over the helm of the women’s basketball team.

