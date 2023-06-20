SEATTLE — PGA Tour player Joel Dahmen, a former Washington Husky from Clarkston, and his caddie, Geno Bonnalie, are best friends, but they are even more than that.

“I’m basically married to Geno,” Dahmen said of Bonnalie, who grew up in Lewiston. “I spend as much time in the golf season with him as I do with my wife. We bicker like a married couple.”