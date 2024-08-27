Wildcats advance in district tourney behind dizzying defense

The Lapwai Wildcats led the Kamiah Kubs by 20 at the start of the fourth quarter, but that didn’t mean that Josh Leighton was done coaching.

Leighton directed Lapwai guard Skylin Picard to cover the back of the Kamiah attack. Picard did just that, getting in perfect position to grab the loose ball and sprint down the court for a fast-break layup to put the Wildcats up by 22 points with about seven minutes to go.

After falling to Kamiah by one point at home on Jan. 21, the Wildcats convincingly beat the Kubs 57-36 on Saturday in the semifinals of the 2A Whitepine League district tournament at Lewiston High School.

“Our confidence was really good,” junior guard Madden Bisbee said. “We played as a team. We communicated.”

Bisbee leads Lapwai attack

Bisbee led Lapwai with 19 points, all off shots from the floor. The junior sank three 3-pointers, grabbed a team-leading seven rebounds and dished out five assists.

“She’s been playing like that all year,” Leighton said. “That’s kind of her normal game with her hustle, her desire.”

The Wildcats and Kubs didn’t make it easy for each other, but Lapwai was relentless from the jump.

Although Kamiah’s defense kept Lapwai on its toes, limiting Picard to eight points, Leighton said the main factor that prevented Lapwai from carving out a larger lead sooner was missed baskets in open opportunities.

Nonetheless, Lapwai led 11-3 after the first quarter thanks to 3-pointers from Bisbee, Andrea Domebo and Lois Oatman.

In the second quarter, the Wildcats continued to dominate with an 18-point frame. While the Wildcats watched several early baskets bounce in and then out of the rim, they capitalized on frequent trips to the foul line and another Bisbee trey.

Lapwai pushed its lead to 20-plus points in the second half as the Wildcats continued to drain shots and defend well.

Junee Picard, Amasone George and Ella Payne made 3-pointers and Bisbee and Skylin Picard continued to manufacture offense with key passes and clutch shots.

Lapwai’s game plan was to limit Kamiah star Emma Krogh. Kamiah’s junior guard managed 26 points, but no other Kub scored more than four.

With the game well in hand, the Wildcats still hustled.

In the closing minutes of the fourth quarter, Krogh went coast-to-coast with an open shot at the basket before Oatman caught up to her and slammed the ball out of bounds as she went up to the rim. It was a foul, but the Lapwai-heavy crowd loved it.

Krogh grinds out 26 for Kamiah

Kamiah shot 24% as a team and Krogh led all scorers, albeit with slightly fewer than the 35 points she posted in Kamiah’s quarterfinal win over Troy on Thursday.

“If Emma wants a bucket, she’ll get a bucket,” Kamiah coach Shelby Cloninger said. “But they definitely made it tough for her.”

The next-highest scorers for the Kubs were Kelsee Hunt and Lily Campbell with four points apiece.

Cloninger said her team walked into the game nervous, despite far and away exceeding expectations this season.