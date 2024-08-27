LAPWAI — The host Lapwai Wildcats “rebounded the ball very well in the second half,” according to coach Zachary Eastman, as they turned the tables on rival Lakeside of Plummer, rallying from a halftime deficit to prevail 46-42 in nonleague boys basketball play on Tuesday.

LaRicci George-Smith had a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds for Lapwai (6-3), which avenged an early-season defeat to the Knights (7-3). Lakeside and Lapwai have also met in the state title round each of the past two years, with the Wildcats losing the first and winning the second. Lapwai has now won six consecutive games since dropping its first three of the season.

LAKESIDE (7-3)

Furyous Louie 3 0-0 6, Tobian Aubuan 0 0-0 0, Lorrell Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Preston Spotted Horse 2 0-0 4, Tyson Charly 8 2-3 22, Jayden Bluff 4 0-0 8. Totals 18 2-5 42.

LAPWAI (6-3)

Julian Barros 0 0-0 0, Marcisio Noriega 3 4-5 11, DaRon Wheeler 1 0-0 3, Triston Konen 0 0-0 0, Jereese McCormack 1 0-0 3, Douglas Pappan 0 0-0 0, Vincent Kipp 6 1-2 15, LaRicci George-Smith 5 0-0 10, Marcus Guzman 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 5-8 46.

Lakeside 17 12 7 6—42

Lapwai 17 9 13 7—46

3-point goals — Charly 4, Kipp 2, Noriega, Wheeler, McCormack.

Pullman 55, Deer Park 32

DEER PARK, Wash. — Traveling Pullman took charge in the second quarter en route to a 2A Greater Spokane League win over Deer Park.

Gavyn Dealy and Cade Rogers tallied 18 points apiece to lead the offensive effort for the Greyhounds (7-3, 2-0). Dealy shot 8-for-10 from the field and 2-for-3 from the foul line to achieve his total, while Rogers was 7-for-12 from the field including 3-for-5 from 3-point range.

Daniel Kwon also reached double figures for Pullman with 10 points.

PULLMAN (7-3, 2-0)

Gavyn Dealy 8 2-3 18, Cade Rogers 7 1-2 18, Daniel Kwon 3 4-6 10, Vaughn Holstad 1 0-2 2, Brandon Brown 1 0-0 2, Owen Brannan 1 3-4 5, Ryan Ha 0 0-0 0, Evan Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 10-19 55.

DEER PARK (2-7, 0-2)

C. Rich 0 0-0 0, A. Demir 0 0-0 0, S. Bates 0 0-0 0 , K. Krauss 0 0-0 0, D. Kemano 6 2-2 16, B. Chapman 1 3-4 5, J. Wilson 2 2-3 6, A. Issakh 2 0-0 4, A. Martin 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 4-5 32.

Pullman 12 16 14 13—55

Deer Park 10 4 7 11—32

3-point goals — Rogers 3, Kemano 2.

Clarkston 75, Rogers 57

SPOKANE — Clarkston enjoyed double-digit scoring performances from four different players in a 2A Greater Spokane League win over Rogers of Spokane.

The Bantams (5-6, 1-1) led 43-22 at halftime before cooling their jets. Jason Rinard (17 points), Isaiah Woods (15 points), Kendry Gimlin (15) and Niko Ah Hi (14) powered the Clarkston victory.

CLARKSTON (5-6, 1-1)

Isaiah Woods 5 0-0 15, Lee Brown 0 0-0 0, Braxton Forsmann 2 0-0 6, Niko Ah Hi 6 1-4 14, Otis Phillips 0 0-0 0, Josh Hoffman 1 2-5 4, Chase Brown 0 1-2 1, Kendry Gimlin 6 1-2 15, Jason Rinard 7 0-0 17. Totals 28 5-13 75.

ROGERS (2-7, 1-3)

Derayvias Franetich 2 0-0 4, Brady Krebs 1 0-0 2, Noah Vandermeer 1 2-4 5, Malachi Ford 4 4-4 15, Alex Peabody 2 0-0 4, Daente Bedford 6 1-1 13, Jackson Ables 1 0-0 3, Kyntonn Mason 0 0-0 0, Aiden Cain 0 0-0 0, Davonte Muhammad 4 0-0 11. Totals 21 7-9 57.

Clarkston 24 19 15 17—75

Rogers 14 8 16 19—57

3-point goals — Woods 5, Rinard 3, Forsmann 2, Gimlin 2, Stewart, Ah Hi, Ford 3, Vandermeer.

Asotin 53, Garfield-Palouse 52

ASOTIN — Cody Ells’ go-ahead layup on a set play late in the fourth quarter lifted the Panthers over the Vikings in a nail-biter of a nonleague game.

Ells led Asotin (9-1) with 21 points. He had three 3-pointers and went 2-for-2 from the free-throw line. AJ Olerich added 18 points.

Garfield-Palouse (7-3) received a team-high 15 points from Lane Collier and 14 from Landon Orr.

“Credit to Gar-Pal. ... They gave us all we could handle,” Asotin coach Morgan LeBlanc said.

GARFIELD-PALOUSE (7-3)

Bryce Pfaff 3 1-1 9, Lane Collier 6 3-7 15, Macent Rardon 1 0-0 2, Liam Cook 1 1-2 3, Brendan Snekvik 3 0-0 7, Kieran Snekvik 1 0-0 2, Landon Orr 6 1-1 14 . Totals 21 6-11 52.

ASOTIN (9-1)

Bennett Anderson 0 0-0 0, Sawyer Biery 2 0-2 5, Peter Eggleston 1 0-0 2, Spencer Conklin 1 0-0 3, Christian Walling 2 0-0 4, Sam Hall 0 0-0 0, Cody Ells 8 2-2 21, AJ Olerich 8 2-6 18. Totals 22 4-10 53.

Garfield-Palouse 20 11 8 13—52

Asotin 22 6 13 12—53

3-point goals — Pfaff 2, B. Snekvik, Orr, Ells 3, Biery, Conklin.

JV — Asotin def. Gar-Pal.

Nezperce 56, St. John Bosco 44

COTTONWOOD — Visiting Nezperce started and finished strong to secure a 1A Whitepine League win over St. John Bosco of Cottonwood.

Carter Williams (11 points) and Zane Wilcox (10) led the victorious Nighthawks (5-2, 4-1), while Cody Weckman scored a game-high 18 points for the host Patriots (1-9, 1-6).

ST. JOHN BOSCO (1-9, 1-6)

Pierce Frei 0 0-2 0, Simon Hagen 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Crea 3 0-0 7, Tommy Rose 1 1-4 3, Cody Weckman 7 4-6 18, Henry Baldwin 1 0-0 2, Nathan Wassmuth 4 2-4 10, Connor Nuxoll 1 2-2 4. Totals 17 9-18 44.

NEZPERCE (5-2, 4-1)

Slater Kuther 4 0-0 8, Grant Ingram 0 0-0 0, Jace Cronce 4 1-1 9, Carter Williams 3 4-6 11, Brennan McLeod 1 3-4 5, Aiden McLeod 4 0-2 9, Zane Wilcox 3 1-2 10, Jadin Williams 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 9-15 56.

St. John Bosco 7 13 12 12—44

Nezperce 16 13 10 17—56

3-point goals — Crea, Wilcox 3, Williams, A. McLeod.

JV — Nezperce def. St. John Bosco.

Clearwater Valley 64, Highland 32

KOOSKIA — Matthew Louwien’s 20 points and Hyson Scott’s 18 helped the Rams of Kooskia power past the Huskies of Craigmont in a 1A Whitepine League contest.

Clearwater Valley (6-2, 6-0) went up 22-7 in the first quarter and never looked back.

Trevor Knowlton garnered 11 points as the only double-digit scorer for Highland (2-6, 0-5).

HIGHLAND (2-6, 0-5)

Jackson Smith 4 0-0 9, Trevor Knowlton 5 0-1 11, Aaron Kinzer 0 0-0 0, Rhett Crow 2 1-2 6, Aiden Miller 1 0-0 2, Ryan Martinson 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 1-3 32.

CLEARWATER VALLEY (6-2, 6-0)

Harvey Wellard 2 0-0 5, Hyson Scott 7 2-2 18, Lane Thivierge 2 0-0 5, Matthew Louwien 7 0-0 20, Teagan Altman 1 0-0 2, Joshua Gardner 3 2-4 8, Timuni Moses 0 0-0 0, Cason Curtis 2 0-0 4, Joshua Abbott 1 0-0 2, Mathew Gomez 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 4-6 64.

Highland 7 8 10 7—32

Clearwater Valley 22 14 20 8—64

3-point goals — Smith, Knowlton, Crow, Louwien 6, Scott 2, Wellard, Thivierge.

Prairie 64, Deary 22

COTTONWOOD — Nate Forsmann had a big double-double of 18 points and 15 rebounds to lead the way as Prairie of Cottonwood handled Deary in nonleague play.

Briggs Rambo (14 points) and Matt Wemhoff (12) also made major contributions to the victorious effort for the Pirates (6-3), whose “stifling defense” held the Mustangs (3-5) to single-digit point totals in each of the game’s four quarters, according to coach Tim Scheffler.

DEARY (3-5)

TJ Beyer 1 0-0 2, Mason Leonard 0 0-0 0, Gabe Johnston 0 2-2 2, Wyatt Vincent 4 0-2 11, Nolan Hubbard 0 2-5 2, Jacob Mechling 0 2-4 2, Cooper Heath 0 1-2 1, Rowdy Stettler 0 0-0 0, Blake Clark 0 2-4 2, Jaymon Keen 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 9-19 22.

PRAIRIE (6-3)

Levi Gehring 2 0-0 4, Phil Schwartz 2 0-0 4, Briggs Rambo 7 0-1 14, Chase VonBargen 1 0-0 3, Jackson Enneking 0 0-0 0, Max Rehder 0 0-0 0, Collin Ray 3 0-0 7, Ben Secrest 0 0-0 0, Nate Forsmann 8 2-3 18, Cole Duclos 0 0-0 0, Riley Shears 1 0-0 2, Matt Wemhoff 6 0-0 12. Totals 30 2-8 64.

Deary 8 5 3 6—22

Prairie 23 10 21 10—64

3-point goals — Vincent 3, VonBargen, Ray.

JV — Prairie 41, Deary 19.

Lake City 77, Moscow 31

MOSCOW — The host Bears found themselves on the wrong end of a rout as Lake City of Coeur d’Alene shot 16-for-30 from 3-point range as a team.

Grant Abendroth “looked really good,” according to coach Josh Uhrig, as he accounted for more than half of the day’s offensive output for Moscow (6-5) with 16 points, hitting four 3-pointers of his own.

LAKE CITY (11-3)

S. Parker 2 0-0 6, P. Winey 3 0-0 8, R. Strawn 5 0-0 15, C. Miller 6 0-0 15, J. Watson 4 1-4 9, C. Kloos 2 0-0 5, J. Bowman 1 0-0 2, B. Pearson 2 0-0 4, J. Carlson 5 0-0 13. Totals 30 1-4 77.

MOSCOW (6-5)

Tyson Izzo 0 0-0 0, Abram Godfrey 2 0-0 4, Traiden Cummings 2 2-3 6, Maurice Bethel 0 0-0 0, Connor Isakson 0 0-0 0, Grant Abendroth 6 0-0 16, Max Winfree 0 0-0 0, Andrew Hurley 1 0-0 2, Jonas Mordhorst 1 1-1 3, Owen Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Dan Fitt 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 3-4 31.

Lake City 19 21 26 11—77

Moscow 7 11 9 4—31

3-point goals — Strawn 5, Miller 3, Carlson 3, Parker 2, Winey 2, Koos, Abendroth 4.

JV — Lake City def. Moscow.

St. Maries 60, Potlatch 50

POTLATCH — The host Loggers led early, but gave way to a third-quarter rally en route to defeat against St. Maries.

Potlatch (4-4) made a balanced effort with 11 points from Everett Lovell and 10 apiece from Tyson Chambers, Chase Lovell and Jameson Morris, but could not stop the Lumberjacks’ powerhouse JJ Yearout, who went off for 15 points in the pivotal third quarter.

ST. MARIES (5-3)

Jaxson Harold 0 0-0 0, Keanne Garcia 1 0-0 2, Kayson Sexton 0 0-0 0, Jack Barta 3 0-0 6, JJ Yearout 10 1-1 26, Isaiah Gustaffe 8 0-1 18, Brock Barta 1 0-0 2, Landon Riberich 1 0-0 2, Hayden DeFoort 2 0-0 4, Trenton Riberich 0 0-0 0, Marcus Speakman 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 1-4 60.

POTLATCH (4-4)

Tyson Chambers 5 0-0 10, Chase Lovell 4 0-0 10, Hayden Chittick 2 0-0 4, Everett Lovell 3 5-9 11, Jameson Morris 4 0-0 10, Brody Mitchell 2 1-2 5, Hunter Redmon 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 6-11 50.

St. Maries 12 12 21 15—60

Potlatch 14 14 10 12—50

3-point goals — Yearout 5, Gustaffe 2, Lovell 2, Morris 2, Lovell 2.

JV — St. Maries def. Potlatch.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Clarkston 78, Rogers 18

SPOKANE — Traveling Clarkston got 10 scorers on the board and blitzed Rogers of Spokane in 2A Greater Spokane League play.

Jaelyn McCormack-Marks led the Bantams (9-2, 2-0) with 20 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals.

Reese de Groot added a double-double of 14 points and 10 boards, while Lexi Villavicencio scored 11. As a team, Clarkston totaled 23 steals, committed only seven turnovers, and held the Pirates (9-2, 2-0) to single-digit point totals for each of the four quarters.

CLARKSTON (9-2, 2-0)

Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 9 2-4 20, Preslee Dempsey 2 1-2 6, Reese de Groot 7 0-0 14, Aneysa Judy 2 0-0 4, Joslyn McCormack-Marks 2 0-0 4, Ryann Combs 1 0-0 2, Tatum Sevy 3 0-0 7, Ella Leavitt 2 0-2 5, Laney Augir 2 0-2 5, Lexi Villavicencio 3 3-4 11. Totals 33 7-14 78.